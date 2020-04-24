Miami goes for seven weeks without murder for the first time since 1957

Criminal rates have declined in cities across the country, with orders to keep people at home to stay indoors to combat coronavirus pandemics. According to Miami police, there were no murders in Miami, Florida for the first time since 1957, for seven weeks.

There was no murder in six weeks since 1960, a Miami police spokesperson told CBS. “This is due to the police’s high visibility due to the order of the pandemic and stay-at-home,” News.

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami declared a local emergency to delay the spread of the coronavirus on March 12, after which the order was extended six times a week.

According to police, no murders were reported in Miami for a total of 7 weeks and 6 days from February 17th to April 12th of this year. In 1957, the city reported no murder for nine weeks and three days. In 1960, 6 weeks and 5 days passed without murder.

Other crimes have also declined, according to Miami police. The ministry said the decline has extended to calls for domestic violence. But police officer Jorge Colina of the Miami Police Department said the New York Times was concerned that domestic violence and child abuse cases could be underreported during the order.

The busy streets are usually mostly empty, with many staying home to block the coronavirus pandemic on March 24, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

CBS Baltimore also reports that crime has fallen in Baltimore as Maryland has placed its own home order. Criminal cases in the city are still ongoing, but attacks, carjackings, robbery and shootings have all diminished since the order came into force.

Compared to the same period last year, general attacks in Baltimore were down 34%, exacerbated attacks were down 17%, and shooting was down 8%.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Los Angeles also reported fewer violent and property crimes compared to last year. Of all the 9.73% reductions in violent crime, murder, in particular, decreased 21%.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Chicago. Despite robbery orders in the city, robberies and shootings increased last week, according to CBS Chicago. Police responded to 19 shots Tuesday night, 6 of which were murders. According to data analyzed by the station, firing rates increased by 42% from the same week last year.

“We are fighting a pandemic, and we are fighting an epidemic,” said Tony Ruggs, who has an alliance with local service organizations. “The fashion is violent.”

Loss of violent crime is undermined by the increase in domestic violence calls in Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, between mid-March and mid-April, agents responded by about 8% to calls for domestic violence compared to last year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, intimate partner violence affects 12 million people annually. While domestic violence allegations have risen sharply in some areas since the stay-at-home order came into force, domestic violence has been reported due to isolation of victims in interviews with abusers. In some areas there is a decline in calls.

“I’m worried about anyone who lives in a limited room and has few options or salvage,” Villanueva said.

