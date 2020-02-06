Miami Heat takes over Andre Iguodala from Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat acquired veteran striker Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before the NBA exchange deadline, according to reports.

ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski He broke the news and also reported that Miami subsequently signed Iguodala with a two-year contract extension, $ 30 million. The report indicated that the package that Memphis will receive will contain Justise Winslow forward.

Iguodala, 36, won three championship rings with the Golden State Warriors, but was handed over to Memphis during the low season as part of a cost-saving movement.

Iguodala in action for the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA final

Iguodala never played a game with the Grizzlies, but was allowed to stay away from the team when he asked for an exchange to a desired destination.

The prolonged absence of Iguodala disturbed the Grizzlies players, including Dillon Brooks, who recently told reporters: “I can’t wait to find a way to change it so that I can play (against). Show him what Memphis is about is going.” .

Brooks spoke Wednesday after the Grizzlies’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks and doubled his earlier comments. “Now we have a player we get who really wants to play with us and thinks we’re good,” he said.

Brooks teammate Ja Morant, who recently also participated in a social media fight with Warriors Guard Stephen Curry about Iguodala, said he didn’t care that Iguodala’s drama with the Grizzlies apparently ended.

“That’s over. It’s over,” he said. “We are going to play with the players who are on the field.”

In his career, the former MVP of the Final, Iguodala, achieved an average of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per competition. He also appeared in 145 playoff games, with an average of 10.7 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

Iguodala delves into Golden State’s win over Portland in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals

The Heat becomes Iguodala’s fifth team. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one with the Denver Nuggets and six with the Warriors for his turbulent period with Memphis.

Winslow, 23, was in his fifth season with the Heat, averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In 241 career games, he has on average 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Miami opened a six-game road trip against the LA Clippers on Wednesday-evening and lost heavily in Staples Center 128-111. The team then heads north to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night when Iguodala can debut with his team.

