MIAMI – Following year’s Planet Baseball Basic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the Marlins web hosting the semifinals and final together with fifty percent of the quarterfinals.

The fifth edition of the match will be performed from March nine-23, 2021, Significant League Baseball and the Important League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday.

There will be four teams of 5 groups: the 16 members in the 2017 event moreover four qualifiers to be decided in the course of a 12-country match this March 13-25 in Tucson, Arizona.

Group A will be in Taiwan at Taichung and Taoyuan from March 9-13, and Group B will be in Tokyo from March 11-15. The major two teams in both equally Group A and B will advance to quarterfinals at Tokyo Dome on March 16-17.

Group C will be at Chase Subject in Phoenix from March 13-17 and Group D at Marlins Park from March 14-18.

Marlins Park hosts quarterfinals on March 19-20, and the semifinals and finals from March 21-23.

The United States gained the event for the initially time in 2017 following titles by Japan in 2006 and 2009 and the Dominican Republic in 2013. The tournament has been played in the past with pitch limits and other constraints on players.

Other groups with guaranteed spots in the WBC are Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Taiwan and Venezuela.

The qualifying event incorporates Brazil, Britain, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, South Africa and Spain.