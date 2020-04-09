Miami Zoo announces birth of cloudy leopard kitten with adorable photos

The Miami Zoo announced the birth of two adorable cloudy leopard kittens on Tuesday. The park also shared a sweet photo of the child showing large eyes and spotted fur.

According to a tweet from a Florida zoo, the kitten was born on February 11, but was “isolated” in the nest with her mother to “avoid external stress and allow proper bonding” “.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, kittens were separated to receive their first vaccine, and the zoo was separated to make sure they were “growing well.” The zoo said the kittens “looked prosperous,” and their mothers “remained careful.”

According to the release, the kitten was born to his mother Serai and his father Rajashi. Their birth is the parents’ second most successful garbage.

Zoo Miami is excited to announce the birth of an endangered cloudy leopard. The two kittens were born on February 11, and were subsequently isolated in a nest with their mother to avoid external stress and allow proper bonding. 📸: @RonMagill pic.twitter.com/R4yhDe6dlc

The zoo, which was closed from March 19 due to a coronavirus pandemic, has also stated that it has taken special precautions around young animals for the disease.

“ With the pandemic issue of COVID-19 and the recent exposure that the tiger got sick in another zoo, all staff around these kittens pays special attention, ” said the zoo. . “The new procedure involves disinfecting the footbath before entering the feline area and using masks and gloves when working in those areas.”

Ronmagill, zoo communications director and goodwill ambassador, is said to have taken pictures of the kitten. He posted an additional photo on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Both kittens [girls and boys] are growing and prosperous!” He wrote. “As this terrible pandemic progresses, citizens can return to the zoo and see these beautiful animals directly.”

Cloudy leopards are listed as “fragile” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Endangered Species. According to a Miami Zoo press release, wild cats live in forests in southern China, Taiwan, and Malaysia. Adult cats usually weigh 30-50 pounds and feed on birds and mammals. According to the World Wildlife Fund, species are thought to be declining as a result of habitat loss and poaching.

Here are some images of an endangered cloudy leopard kitten born February 11th. the first…

In related news, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announce a website on Wednesday that a cheetah named Echo, who lives at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Laboratory in Front Royal, Virginia, had four offspring. Did.

According to the institute, the gender of the cub is not yet known, as animal care staff gives the echo time to “couple and care for her cub without interference”. If you want to look into the cub, you can visit the zoo’s website and watch it with a live webcam.

