Miami Zoo welcomes meerkat puppies for the first time

MIAMI, Florida (WFLA) – ZooMiami has announced the arrival of two meerkats born at the zoo last month.

The two puppies were born on January 28th in a remote area of ​​the meerkat habitat, which they share with the unrelated brothers “Gizmo”, “Joe” and “Diego”, the son of the 8 year old “Yam Yam”. A DNA test will determine which of the brothers is the baby’s father.

It is the first time that a meerkat has been born and successfully raised in a ZooMiami habitat.

The zookeepers have been monitoring the meerkats, who were born helpless and blind, for the past few weeks, allowing Yam Yam and her brothers to properly connect with the babies.

The puppies opened their eyes for the first time last week and were busy exploring their den.

You can take a look at the babies by visiting the meerkat exhibition at Critter Connection at Miami Zoo or on the webcam at the Miami Zoo website at www.zoomiami.org.

