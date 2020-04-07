Miang Good sends a strong message with his latest video, saying “My name is Chang and I am not a coronavirus”

Actor-singer Miang Chang is known for his stein on TV and is well known for his role in Shahid Kapoor’s Badass Company. The fact that people of the North Easter faced a certain kind of racial discrimination in India is a sad reality, but in the present case of the coronavirus, the earliest occurrence in China is getting worse.

Ever since many people in North East India have been facing racial discrimination and have been accused of being responsible for coronavirus and Chag has sadly become one of them. The actor was publicly on the verge of ending a shocking and rude verbal attack by some people.

Miang Good sends a strong message with her latest video: “My name is Chang and I’m not a coronavirus”

Now Miang has decided to shut down all strollers once and for all and share a rather strong message to all who call her the coronavirus. The video starts with Chang saying, “Hi. My name is Chang and I’m not a coronavirus. Now you may be wondering why I’m doing this popular dialogue with Shah Rukh Khan. Let me explain. A few days before the lockdown, a man was going home at night. Suddenly two people on a bike saw him and shouted, ‘Coronavirus!’ Maybe he looks a little different, now that this guy was really angry, he thought he was going to abuse them or do something, but he calmed down and ignored it because he had been ignoring such things since childhood, sometimes “Ching Chong”, Sometimes ‘Momo’, sometimes ‘Hakka noodles’, sometimes ‘Hey, at least open your eyes’ and know what God knows. He ignored it – the man was me, an Indian of Chinese descent. “

And

Check out the post here and tell us what you think about it.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.