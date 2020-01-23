Mic drops the moment when Canelo turns Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. off

SOCIAL MEDIA 23/01/2020

Canelo Alvarez gave Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. the perfect answer after bizarrely challenging Alvarez to rematch at £ 175.

This recent move came fresh from one of Chavez’s weakest defeats so far. Chavez denied Daniel Jacobs his defeat in late 2019.

In this fight, Chavez weighed slightly closer to the light heavyweight than the original 168 pound limit. He lost a significant part of his salary for his problems.

Chavez has a history with Canelo that dates back to 2017. In Las Vegas, every round was lost against the pound for the king’s pound.

WBN was present that night. Experience a poor portrayal of the former middleweight WBC ruler.

In a translation of what was said in an interview with ESPN Deportes, Chavez said: “I will challenge you in 175 LBS on the day you want.”

"Te reto en las 175 LIBRAS el día que tú quieras".

Julio César Chávez Jr. sent a message to Canelo

– ESPN Boxeo (@ESPNBoxeo) January 21, 2020

Canelo, who is currently negotiating who will be his next opponent, and Billy Joe Saunders and others who are waiting for the weekend opportunity at Cinco de Mayo, left the social media world with a “Mic Drop” response.

He said, “Instead of challenging people, ask your father for help. You need it.”

The 29-year-old referred to the great Chavez Sr., who has been frustrated against Jacobs on the ring lately.

In vez de estar retando a la gente pídele ayuda a tu papá, la necesitas.

– Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo), January 22, 2020

Canelos Tweet escalated further when David Faitelson warned the three-weighted champion to respect the first generation Chavez.

Faitelson said, “@Canelo: answer whatever you want, @ jcchavezjr1. That’s your problem, but I ask you to have a lot of education and class to refer to @ jcchavez115, the best Mexican boxer ever and also a great person … with Julio Sr. keep your antics. “

Alvarez concluded: “Ah, the cover came out. Check what he says, Mr. Chavez never respects him.

Ah cabron… salió la funda 😂 checa bien lo que dice, al sr Chavez jamás le falte al respeto.

– Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo), January 22, 2020

REMATCH

Chavez is never counted near Canelo’s radar, although the two had a successful event in May almost three years ago.

Two million PPV purchases tell their own story and possibly why Eddie Hearn wanted to work with Chavez in the first place.

A win against Jacobs could have led to an unnecessary rematch between Canelo and Chavez Jr. Fortunately, that will never happen.