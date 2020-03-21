MIC to sponsor repatriation of above 1,000 Malaysians stranded in India because of to Covid-19 | Malaysia

Passengers sporting protecting masks vacation on an escalator at an airport terminal subsequent an outbreak of the coronavirus disorder, in New Delhi March 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Overseas Affairs Ministry is set to repatriate 1,116 Malaysians from India as aspect of the attempts to secure citizens from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, with further endeavours in the operate.

Human Methods Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan mentioned there is a whole of 1,519 Malaysians however stranded in India, next the determination by New Delhi yesterday to suspend all international flights into India.

“The suspension of flights contains the ideas to mail specifically-rented planes to Mumbai, Chennai dan Tiruchirappalli. Even so subsequent discussions in between Overseas Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran, 1,116 Malaysians will be introduced again as shortly as attainable,” he said during a push conference.

The Malaysians will be brought back with 6 AirAsia A320 planes, through Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. Saravanan additional the value of the repatriation, at RM1.05 million, will be fully borne by MIC.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jafar, who was also in attendance, claimed each the Overseas Affairs Ministry and Transportation Ministry is doing the job along with Malaysia Airports Berhad to supply MAS flights in bringing again the remaining Malaysians stranded in Chennai and Mumbai.

“To this, the Malaysian Significant Commission is trying to find flight landing approval from the Indian government for the two MAS planes.

“In thanking MIC, I would also like to thank AirAsia and MAS on behalf of the ministry and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin for their willingness to assist Malaysians experiencing problems overseas. I believe community-private partnerships these kinds of as this really should be followed as an instance in instances of disaster,” he explained.