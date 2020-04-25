Michael Abenattti released from prison for fear of coronavirus

Lawyer Michael Abenatti was released Friday morning from the New York Federal Correctional Facility for being at risk of getting a coronavirus, lawyer Dean Steward told CBS News. The judge ordered his release from the Metropolitan Correction Center after his lawyer claimed he was at greater risk for the case of pneumonia he had six months ago.

Best known for representing adult movie star Stormy Daniels, Avenatti, who has been quarantined at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York for the past 14 days, was convicted of extorting $ 25 million from the Nike Athletic apparel giant. I was waiting. .

Avenati is currently flying from New York to Los Angeles, according to Steward, and will be imprisoned in his friend’s house for the next 90 days. He must wear an ankle security bracelet and is not allowed to use digital devices with internet access. Then you need to return to New York.

Earlier this year, Avenati was convicted of extorting millions of people from Nike and will face the verdict in June. He was also charged with fraudulent additional clients and lying for his tax.

As of Thursday, the prison bureau had 1,501 prisoners in house custody and said 24 federal prisoners died of the coronavirus.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.

