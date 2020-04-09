Michael Arceneaux’s “I Don’t Want To Die Poor” Holds The Sense Of Humor Top Fighting Stories: NPR

Doing I Don’t Want Michael Arceneaux’s poor reading in high schools across the country helps many young people think twice about the promise of going to college at all costs is the only way to upward social mobility .

Arceneaux, also the author of I Can’t Date Jesus, writes in his new book of essays:

“The student loan industry is a barely regulated predatory system, and with Donald Trump in the White House and those equally useless people in Congress, industry oversight is becoming non-existent. . “

The truths come hard and fast in I Don’t Want to Die Poor. Arceneaux uses the first essay, titled “You Are a Self-Centered Bastard,” to show readers one of the issues in his life that will change as an element of cohesion throughout the collection: student loans. The essay also serves to set the tone for what’s to come – lots of personal stuff, great ideas full of sarcasm and humor, and a relationship to popular culture that spans everything the author does.

Arceneaux does not shy away from any topic, and this book offers readers a glimpse into his past, his financial worries, his sexuality and love life, the harsh realities of freelancing (yes , I signed up when I wrote this), his racism, his mother’s constant battle to stay afloat, his father’s alcoholism and his own struggles with an eating disorder. Throughout, he maintains a dark sense of humor and the idea that there is something better out there, something that he achieves through hard work.

The only thing I don’t want to be poor at reading exceptional is the voice of Arceneaux. He writes like he is telling you, a teammate, a story. Which makes you spend more time with him, listening to his stories and marveling at the way people can share so much simply because demographic factors put you in the same situations. For Arceneaux, life was not easy, and his writing illustrates this. Fortunately for readers, every painful detail they share is balanced by superb critique, a twist of a master phrase, a humorous use of popular culture or a couple of sentences that break the bone of a social issue and expose the heart. of this honesty without distortion:

“It’s adorable to believe that we live in a democracy, but most of certain types of success are dictated by everything but perceived talents and special abilities. It’s about privilege, and how that privilege gives way to greater access and greater means. than are offered. those who lack it. “

Arceneaux’s sincerity shines here. So does his style. He captures readers in one essay when discussing how his eating disorder stemmed from “his desire to feel as though I was in control of some aspect of my life.” Elsewhere, he explains how “cheap people have to deal with the reality that our straight counterparts have experiences in their twenties that most of us don’t have to have until much later in life.” However, and more importantly, he shows that from time to time he writes to get a point and is not here to please anyone. For example, when he talks about the time he thought about a rapper, he combines hip-hop to get out of his homophobia. Words are not gentle: “I forgot I couldn’t be in ** hip-hop because I f ** ked.”

Heartbroken, laughable, unapologetic and smart, this collection of essays shows a talented young voice that can attack racist nonsense while discussing The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It is also a warning to future generations and hugs those who have fallen into the unburnt nail of student loan debt.

Gabino Iglesias is an author, book reviewer and professor living in Austin, Texas. Find him on Twitter: @Gabino_Iglesias.