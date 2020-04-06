Michael Atkinson suggests that the accident fire him against Ukraine

Former Inspector General of the Secret Service Michael Atkinson has now commented on his launch by the President Donald Trump, and his statement includes a puncture in POTUS.

“It is difficult not to think that the loss of the President’s trust in me stems from the full observance of my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General and from my commitment to continue to do so,” a statement from reporters on Sunday said. the evening.

Former IC IG Atkinson has issued a remarkable statement regarding his removal from the Trump post.

“It is difficult not to think that the loss of the President’s trust in me came from the full observance of my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General” pic.twitter.com/r2ZGYY5KDJ

“As far as the Ukrainian issue is concerned, I am grateful to many people who have spoken out in public to support ICIG’s action in managing Whistleblower’s revelation,” he wrote.

That’s pretty impressive, but if there’s one thing that’s more “remarkable,” it’s this Michael HorowitzA Justice Department inspector general got up for her former Intel associate on Saturday.

Trump said he had wanted to shoot Atkinson (his own candidate) for months to see if Ukraine’s allegations were credible and told Congress about it. The president fired him on Friday. In a letter announcing the termination, Trump claimed that he no longer had full confidence in the IG.

“I thought he did a great job,” Trump told a news conference on Saturday. “Absolutely terrible.”

Many critics have interpreted the decision as retaliation for handling the allegations that led to Trump’s challenge.

Trump’s deadly decision to set fire to ICMP, Michael Atkinson, is another blatant attempt to avoid the independence of the Community Intelligence Service and to oppose those who dare to expose presidential unrest.

It puts our country and our national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl

Trump “died out of his colossal, historic incompetence late last night to remind us that he is a criminal determined to cover up his crimes,” wrote a productive critic and conservative lawyer. George Coney.

