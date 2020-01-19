Michael Bloomberg emphasizes public transport on the campaign platform

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has released details of his transportation plan.

New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority

If you liked Mayor Bloomberg’s approach to public transportation, you will love President Bloomberg’s approach to public transportation. This is at least one conclusion that you can draw from the transportation platform proposed by the billionaire. Among other things, his campaign brought the former mayor together with Janette Sadik-Khan, who headed the city’s Department of Transportation during Bloomberg’s tenure.

At Curbed, Alissa Walker explored Bloomberg’s plan and spoke to Sadik-Khan about the motivation for the campaign. Sadik-Khan spoke about a specific goal: “[I] Invest in a network that offers alternatives to driving.”

Bloomberg’s proposals would work at both local and national levels – from promoting superblocks for large and small communities to creating a system of electric buses that would run between cities.

What about some of the candidates that Bloomberg faces in the Democratic primary? Curbed and the Eno Center for Transportation, a think tank dealing with transportation issues, also have an overview.

Like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, Bloomberg has discussed a plan for high-speed trains, to name just one example. As Walker emphasizes, Bloomberg’s Mayor’s report on traffic and environmental issues is one of the most impressive aspects of his candidacy. It remains to be seen whether this will appeal to voters or not – even if the start of the high season is not too far in the future.

