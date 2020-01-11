Michael Bloomberg for president? That is a heavy sale for Chicagoans

Loading...

You would think Michael Bloomberg would enter light in Chicago.

The former mayor of New York City, billionaire businessman, philanthropist and now Democratic presidential candidate came to town last Wednesday in a controversial boost from his late start campaign.

His speech at Olive-Harvey Community College on the Far South Side in Chicago demonstrated his long-standing, unprecedented strategy.

Bloomberg skips the early primary and caucus states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, instead focuses on the Super Tuesday games and beyond.

Chicago and Cook County have a wealth of democratic votes on March 17.

Chicago is also zero for the soda wars – the battle for the notorious tax of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on sweetened drinks. A tax strongly supported by Bloomberg.

The tax per cent of sweetened sweetened drinks, approved by the county administration in November 2016, is designed to suppress the unhealthy consumption of sugar-soaked drinks and to bring much needed resources to the hospitals and health programs of the province.

Bloomberg was deceived for cultivating a ‘Nanny State’ in New York. He pushed aggressive policies and laws to curb the consumption of tobacco and soft drinks that feed on cancer, heart disease, obesity and other deadly dangers.

The philanthropist spent $ 20 million to finance successful soft drink tax in San Francisco and Oakland, California.

He plowed several million dollars in advertisements to support the ill-fated taxation of Cook County and supported Preckwinkle and the other like-minded officials.

I was completely with him. The soft drink tax is said to have reduced sugar consumption, particularly among blacks and Latinos, who have particularly high obesity.

But it was badly sold and deeply despised. The large soft drink lobby plunged in with enormous resources to arouse the indignation of the voter. The tax was withdrawn in the fall of 2017.

Many, especially African-Americans, are still grinning.

“How dare they send us to a healthy life!” They sniff.

“How dare that billionaire, carpet-wrapping cheerleader of good health try to take our doll away!”

No wonder the campaign refused to make Blomberg available to annoying reporters. Instead, campaign manager Kevin Sheekey commented.

He was asked about the impact of the controversy over the tax on soft drinks on the campaign.

“Mike Bloomberg cares a lot about public health,” Sheekey said. That includes “a number of issues that have affected a number of populations in the minority community. He has never withdrawn from his opinion that we must tackle public health in this country. “

Sheekey also saw Bloomberg’s long crusades against the tobacco and gun lobbies.

“And so, yes, Mike Bloomberg is not someone who turns his back on major problems, and I don’t expect him to start now.”

Bloomberg did not mention those crusades in his speech.

Instead, he praised his All-In Economy job plan and offered innovative strategies to reverse the economic devastation in communities such as the south and west of Chicago.

The predominantly white audience of 200 consisted of a handful of local elected officials, but no powerful poles.

No Toni Preckwinkle.

No representative Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), Although the event took place in her 2nd district. Although Kelly won her conference chair in a very competitive race, thanks to the enormous size of Bloomberg.

Bloomberg has boosted Kelly’s gun control platform with $ 2.2 million from its antigun super PAC.

But Bloomberg’s nanny ways and other points of view, such as his plea for stop-and-fouk police policy in New York City, may not be flying in Chicago.

He’d better come back here soon.

