Michael Bloomberg has spent over $ 200 million on presidential campaigns so far

Former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg, contributed more than $ 200 million in his own money to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination from the end of 2019, according to revelations that his campaign submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

Of those, the Bloomberg campaign spent $ 188 million, according to the revelations.

That number probably increased in January because he kept pumping millions of dollars into TV ads and the costs of running a campaign.

Bloomberg, a late entry into the Democratic league to include Republican President Donald Trump in November, has pledged not to make any donations and fund his campaign by submerging his estimated $ 60 billion fortune.

While following democratic leaders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in opinion polls, his support increases as he spends heavily on a national election campaign.

This undated image of the Bloomberg campaign shows a scene from Bloomberg’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot on Sunday. Bloomberg and US President Donald Trump have shot at millions to broadcast campaign ads during the top sporting event. (Mike Bloomberg 2020 via AP)

Bloomberg does not compete in the first four states in the nomination competition, including Iowa, which holds caucuses on Monday.

Because he does not meet the individual donor threshold set by the party, Bloomberg in its current form will not participate in the next debate of candidates scheduled for February 7 in Manchester, N.H.

Bloomberg, turning 78 in February, is campaigning in the states that organize nominations in March and beyond. There are more than a dozen states in play on the so-called Super Tuesday, March 3, and the month includes nearly two-thirds of all primary competitions.

He also covers national air waves with political advertisements. Independent trackers estimate that he has spent at least $ 250 million on TV ads. Reportedly, the strategy increases the purchase rates for other candidates.