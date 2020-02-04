Michael Bloomberg is betting big on California and bringing the campaign to Compton

COMPTON, California (KABC) – Democratic presidential candidate and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg campaigned in Compton on Monday.

The stop was his last on his California tour and came while other candidates were in Iowa for caucuses. Bloomberg does not compete in Iowa and also ignores New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Instead, Bloomberg is betting big on California.

The candidate, which is worth $ 60 billion, has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into his own campaign.

Bloomberg read from a teleprompter, his exposed field bus was filled with surrogates and had a very well choreographed event in Compton.

Bloomberg has already spent $ 275 million on advertisements – more than the first four Democrats in the race have collected. He also spent $ 11 million on Super Bowl advertising.

Bloomberg is on the rise in national polls. A Morning Consult poll released Monday had Bloomberg at 14% and in third place, tied with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in first place with 28%, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders with 24%.

Although Bloomberg entered the race late, he has already gone to California more than some of the other top candidates who have focused on states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa approved Bloomberg. Villaraigosa is also on a bus tour for Bloomberg, while the candidate is campaigning in other Super Tuesday states.

