Michael Bloomberg overpaid pans over Stop & Frisk Audio

The panel, not numbered by Fox News, was closed Michael Bloomberg over the exposed audio of the former New York Mayor defending police practices.

Bloomberg has taken a close look at the newly exposed audio, in which he claims that cities have to send police officers into the neighborhood of minorities, “because there is all the crime there. And if you take the guns out of the children’s hands, throw them against the wall and search it. “President Donald Trump Bloomberg declared a “total racist” in a now deleted tweet, and Bloomberg struck back by saying that the president “inherited a country that is heading for greater equality and divided us with racist appeals and hateful rhetoric”.

During a section that breaks the story down, Melissa Francis judges that “this sound is really difficult to avoid”. Francis then moved on to the part of Bloomberg’s statement where he countered Trump with race because of his controversial history.

“If you start your answer with” I know, but he’s worse, “said Francis,” you have really big problems. “

kennedy Followed by the finding that Bloomberg “lost the argument” and that led to it Dagen McDowell He beat up Bloomberg because of his advertising campaign to improve his prospects for president. Capri Cafaro added that it would be “very difficult” for Bloomberg to overcome this controversy, but “strange things have happened.” Donald Trump got away with a lot. The Americans have managed to ignore many things, maybe they do the same for Bloomberg. “

Kennedy concluded by noting that Trump had previously spoken positively about Stop and Frisk.

See above about Fox News.

