[michael-bloomberg-slammed-more-than-selectively-edited-debate-clip]

Fresh off a verbal beat-down on the Las Vegas discussion phase, Michael Bloomberg appeared to salvage his rocky functionality by posting a clip Thursday edited to make his opponents appear like they were being the types knocked off their video game — only to draw even a lot more criticism.

The former New York Metropolis mayor tweeted a clip of him stating, “I’m the only a single in this article that I feel who’s at any time begun a company, is that truthful?” to his five onstage rivals.

Any individual? pic.twitter.com/xqhq5qFYVk — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020

The online video then will become a 20-2nd montage of clips of his competitors showing up to be shocked into silence, with shots of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren elevating her hand and then dropping it with a sigh, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders exhaling loudly, and former Vice President Joe Biden raising his eyebrows.

In truth, Bloomberg took about a two-next pause after providing his line, seeking throughout the stage and then indicating “OK” and continuing on.

Bloomberg’s touting of his business report came immediately after he was called out by the moderators around his 2008 reviews on redlining, a sort of lending viewed as to be racially discriminatory.

Social media people were rapid to light-weight Bloomberg up in excess of his doctored clip Thursday.

Stef Feldman, policy director for Biden, tweeted that it was “truly horrifying” that Bloomberg would “put out these a deceptively edited video clip.”

Jesse Lehrich, a Democratic strategist and former Hillary Clinton international plan spokesman, tweeted that Bloomberg was “weaponizing” disinformation “in strategies that basically undermine democracy.”

Twitter person @TheStagmania wrote, “This is straight propaganda. @DNC wants to condemn the use of deceptively edited video clip like this in our primary.”