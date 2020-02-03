Michael Bloomberg stops campaign Monday in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will stop campaigning in Fresno on Monday.

Bloomberg will be joined by supporters and the Latin American coalition, Ganamos con Mike, for an early vote. It should arrive around 10:00 am after an early morning stop in Sacramento.

Later in the afternoon, he will join the mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs, for an event in Compton.

This visit will mark his fourth trip to California since his nomination in late November.

Bloomberg’s trip on Monday arrives the same day, dozens of counties will send their ballots to Californian voters.

According to Forbes, Bloomberg is worth about $ 61 billion and uses its resources for its campaign.

In the first two weeks of January alone, he spent over a million dollars on television commercials in the Sacramento area.

This is a developing story.

