Michael Bloomberg’s bullying offer for the White House

The richest person who has ever held an electoral office in the history of the world selects four strips of marble breast, a bean garnish and a bowl of crinkle-cut cucumbers. He shuffled ahead in line, casually dressed in an open-neck shirt and sweater, but without the 10-gallon Stetson or rattlesnake boots that fit the locale, and pulled a pair of 20s out of his wallet if the cashier at the grill hut in San Marcos, Texas, a billion dollar bill can’t crack.

A New Yorker, thin-faced, radiant and famous, is waiting at Michael Bloomberg’s table. Her date lifts two slices of beef from his plastic plate and places them on hers. She is the television magistrate everyone knows as Judge Judy and shares an early bird special with 2020s most fascinating delay – the golden rage of 60 billion frijoles who wants to collect poor Donald Trump.

For Bloomberg – the Boston-born business data magnate, who served three terms as mayor of the world’s largest city and stabilized and realigned after September 11, New York (NY) – the San Marcos outpost between San Antonio and Austin, is as foreign as Ganymede. (It is also beyond, for Judy Sheindlin, the woman at his side during this campaign swing in January. Judge Judy was a long time past Senate Bernie Sanders’ schoolmate in Brooklyn, NY. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attended the same academy. It must have been a wild prom.)

The beef eaters are townspeople from the horns to the tail. Bloomberg, despite its Massachusetts roots, is (and sounds) like New York now as pigeons, yellow taxis and the plaza. But there are voices out there – voices that could decide the Democratic primary this spring long after Iowa and New Hampshire have been forgotten – and so the rich man goes west, if not patronizing, to the west. “America is not New York, I understand that,” explains Bloomberg on this one-day, five-day campaign tour of Lone Star State. But he expects America to give up any other democratic candidate and hand over the nomination by April. He has never applied for a national office, but neither has Donald J. Trump.

Bloomberg’s multi-billion dollar philanthropy for medical and educational institutions; his passionate support for weapons control and environmental protection; His famous mayor attacks against public smoking, styrofoam packaging, heartbreaking trans fats, “heavy” heating oils and big slurp sodas – all of these positions could positively influence voters in the fall.

But first, the party change magnate, who won his first term as Republican mayor and helped George W. Bush reelect in 2004 during the Iraq war, must win the Democratic nomination.

This winter he tries to win it the old fashioned way – by buying it.

Michael Rubens Bloomberg was born after Pearl Harbor on Valentine’s Day and is not a speaker, not a demagogue, not a Barack Obama. His rallies attract serious, curious voters of all ages, but only dozens and hundreds. On the tree stump, which is physically smaller than his money, which could inflate him in the eyes of an audience, he tries to deliver his conversation points, say goodbye to a saying or two, shake a few hands and get back on his bus to rise.

Last month in Chicago, he praised a graduate who had got a managerial job at McDonald’s and described himself as “more of a subway sandwich type”. I could take the BMT with any meal for the rest of my life, please no oil, no cheese, or extra vinegar. “In Texas, people are trying to whip songs like“ I like Mike, ”but soon they’ll get lost in the prairie wind. Instead of pleading for hope or change, Bloomberg’s slogan is earthy and blunt: Mike will do it.

If elected in November, he would be the oldest man to take over the American presidency, as would Bernie Sanders or former vice president Joe Biden. (Bloomberg or Sanders would be the first Jews.) The only person with comparable wealth who was actively looking for the White House was the auto-industrial and virulent anti-Semite Henry Ford, who was expected to be recognized as a Democratic and Republican candidate in 1918 He wasn’t. Neither Jobs nor Zuckerberg or Bezos – neither Buffett nor Winfrey or Gates – have tried.

In Texas, Bloomberg’s topics of conversation are succinct and, like the Wall Street analyzes that made him the midas of the business media, are driven by hard statistics:

“We reduced the number of uninsured people in New York by 40 percent. , , “

“We have increased life expectancy by three full years. , , “

“We have reduced the city’s carbon footprint by 14 percent. , , “

He rises to his crescendo, which is about as lively and funny as Michael Bloomberg:

“When I am in the Oval Office, there will be no more SECONDING!”

No former New York mayor has won the presidency. Since DeWitt Clinton in 1812, no party has been nominated for a larger party. Rudy Giuliani, once a leader, imploded in 2008. The current His Worship, Bill de Blasio, joined the Democratic race in May 2019 and flared up four months later. But no former New York Mayor ever had as much batter as Michael R. Bloomberg.

Many Americans have given away so much.

“From my perspective, he was a visionary donor who wanted his resources to lead to an enormous amount of goods around the world,” says Dr. Joshua Sharfstein Macleans, Sharfstein is a former Obama government official who is now the director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. (Bloomberg has donated more than $ 3 billion to his alma mater and its affiliated hospitals and institutes.) “It is very important to him to count the number of people whose lives are being saved or changed. He brings to philanthropy the same spirit that he brought to the mayor – really wanting to know that what he is doing works. “

Bloomberg in San Antonio, Texas (Bonnie Arbittier / Rivard Report)

Last November, after tottering from the White House for years and two dozen other men and women traveling for months, Bloomberg finally announced his candidacy. He was catching up, opening his wallet and getting out more than a couple of twenties.

When the Tennessee Titans led Baltimore Ravens 7-0 in the first quarter of their National Football League playoff game, Bloomberg appeared between the commercials and the credit agency ads, boasting of his humble beginnings and single commitment. In-America-rise.

Spend $ 40 million of his own money every week in the early stages of his campaign – and with the ability to dial this number much, much higher – his image and message were everywhere: on the Danger! Tournament of champions, soap operas during the day, on The great British are bakingon YouTube whenever you watched an old Queen video or your daughter’s play.

Mayor Mike was invisible only in the supposedly determining “early states”. Corny Iowa, ice blocker in New Hampshire, racially divided South Carolina, high Nevada – Michael Bloomberg bypassed them all in favor of Texas, California and the other “Super Tuesday” proxies that will vote in early March. If his strategy succeeds, the traditional route to the hinterland will never happen again. All it takes to win is a barrel of bottomless, flooded, internet-saturated, repetitive, repetitive, repetitive, repetitive, repetitive, repetitive money.

“I was very lucky in business,” Bloomberg in Texas shrugs and explains how he can afford the game.

“If you had a few billion dollars, you could announce your presidential candidacy and be taken seriously even if you were the stupidest person in the world,” Bernie Sanders said with a punch. “The American people are fed up with the power of billionaires.”

How rich is the richest politician in history?

In 2018, the U.S. Federal Reserve reported that 40 percent of Americans don’t have enough money in the bank to raise $ 400 in an emergency.

Michael Bloomberg could give each of these struggling citizens $ 400 and still have $ 10 billion left over for beef brisket. Without a hat in San Marcos, Texas, he doesn’t have to pass the sombrero anywhere else.

The Martin Luther King Jr. service only attracts a few dozen communicants to the “oldest black institution in the state of New York” – the mother African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church on West 137th Street in Harlem, New York City. Just as a defiant Freedom Tower rises from the ashes of the World Trade Center, the calorie count of the restaurants and the traffic-free “Bloomberg zones” along the main streets of Midtown are the legacy of Mayor Mike. This is New York, too.

A pastor from New Jersey holds the pulpit of the mother church in hand and scolds and whines against the current commander in chief. “A corrupt and immoral president who was chosen not by the people but by the Russians!” breathing. “A god who was with us through slavery, a god who was with us through Jim Crow, a god who was with us through Ronald Reagan will surely be with us through Donald J. Trump!” He assures the worshipers.

For some Harlemites, Mayor Bloomberg is as upset as Trump.

For most of Bloomberg’s 12-year term, his New York City police force was involved in a practice called Stop and Frisk, a suspected crime reduction initiative in which officers briefly arrested and searched people 700,000 times a year. Most of the people patted were young men of color. Almost 10 percent of them were involved in criminal behavior.

At the same time as the program or just by chance, the city’s crime rate has dropped sharply. In fact, the attacks on the road subsided so comfortingly that white developers began to wrap their tentacles around the great old architecture of the now non-threatening Harlem, and so many tourists started taking the A-train that, like a long-time resident on MLK Day said, “All of these people from Europe pretend we’re a petting zoo.”

“Stop and frisk” protects New York, “Mayor Bloomberg wrote in an August 2013 issue of Washington Postdouble.

“I was wrong and I’m sorry,” he said in November 2019 after deciding to run for president. Then, on Martin Luther King Jr.’s day in 2020: “His apology is too late and offensive in many ways,” says Brother Abraham Williamson of Mother Zion Macleans, “Why not remove this policy while you are in power instead of apologizing later?

“What this policy said in this part of New York City was that I’m a suspect when I walk down Lenox Avenue, even with my three degrees. This tactic will take three or four generations heal.”

The tote bags will be given to supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg at the Central Machine Works in San Antonio, Texas on January 11, 2020. (Mark Felix / AFP / Getty Images)

On the same holiday, Michael Bloomberg is in Tulsa, Okla. In 1921 there was a racist massacre in which 200 black citizens were killed. He announced he would invest $ 70 billion in banking, housing, and business initiatives to put African Americans in the middle class when elected president.

“My story would have been different if I had been black,” says Bloomberg.

“BLOOMY’S BLITZ FOR BLACK VOTES,” honks the news,

“The day Bloomberg announced he was running for president,” said a parishioner named Ruth McDaniels, “I went straight to his 125th Street office and asked his people,” What does that mean? us in dollars and cents? “All the people he put in prison, how do we deal with it?”

McDaniels, a former NYPD officer and chaplain who now leads an anti-violence organization called Breaking the Chains of Your Mind, is the same woman who previously complained that some foreign tourists viewed the people of Harlem as herds of domesticated beasts “I believe that who is given a lot is asked for a lot,” she says of Michael Bloomberg’s political aspirations. “His policy is problematic. He doesn’t listen to people. It made New York a playground for the rich. If he wants that for New Yorkers, is that what he wants for the country? “

McDaniels takes a break.

“I have one to do appreciate, “she says,” he took smoking out of the buildings, heavy oil and his sugar campaign. “

“This is not the time for everyone to talk, not pants,” Judge Judy suggests at a stop in San Antonio’s market square.

“I looked at the rest of the field and said America is the largest country in the world and it deserves greatness,” she continues. “And I looked at everyone else and said,” I don’t see any size there. “Everyone else out there is just very loud.”

This happens in a canteen called Viva Villa, which are exactly the two words that a group of shooters screamed in 1923 when they attacked and murdered Francisco “Pancho” Villa, the Mexican revolutionary. Ranchero, cultural icon, brazen intruder of the United States and for some Robin Hood.

Populist Pancho, whose face is painted on the café wall, might not have approved Michael Rubens Bloomberg (or anyone else), who owns $ 60 billion. But the roughly 100 Democrats at the rally don’t appear to be worried that the richest voice seeker since Henry Ford may lead their bandit team in November. “I think he deserved it the right way and I have no problem with people who accumulate wealth in the right way,” says a San Antonio businessman named Bill Ward. “I wish I had more wealth. “

“I don’t think his intent is malicious,” agrees Derick Monewitz, who is from Illinois. “It doesn’t bother me that he’s rich. It doesn’t bother me that he finances himself. I think he is a serious candidate who is unable to blow it up. I see him as a problem solver , not as ideologues. “

“Mini Mike Bloomberg does not come to the democracy debate stage because he does not want to – he is a terrible debator and speaker,” said the Blower-Upper in the White House at this time clearly nervously on Twitter. “If he had done that, he would have gone down even more in the polls (if that’s possible!).”

(Like a grizzly who stands up to overcome a perceived threat to their young, Donald Trump often tries to downsize the opponents he most fears. Hence “Little” Marco Rubio in 2016, “Little “Adam Schiff in impeachment and now” Mini Mike. “The epithet shows how frightened the incumbent is about Bloomberg’s candidacy.)

“I want to discuss, but I’m not qualified because I’ve never received anyone’s contributions. Not even a” very small loan “of $ 1 million,” Bloomberg retorts. A subway series in the fall between the two New Yorkers would be a hard fight.

“You will have a choice in November and you will need someone who can stand from head to toe, who understands the incumbent and who understands and appreciates how to manage it. I think he is the only one who can do that ”Confirms Judge Judy, deep in the heart of Texas.

“I don’t think we need a revolution in this country, I think it’s the largest country in the world. Everyone wants to come here. Nobody asks for a permanent exit visa from the United States. Everyone wants to come here. That sounds not for a country that needs a revolution. “

John WaRne Gates was a steel, coal, and railroad baron whose fantastic races in horse racing, poker – even two raindrops sliding down a window – earned him the nickname “Bet-a-Million”.

Gates died in 1911. Now comes Bet-a-Billion Bloomberg.

“The good news from him is that he can get started right away and rule the country and you feel in good hands,” said former New York City councilor Gale Brewer, who is now President of Manhattan Macleans, (Brewer was a congressional delegate for Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016.) “He’s on time. He is on the topic. It is very data driven. He is not afraid to sit and talk to you. He doesn’t mind that you ask stupid questions – and he does his homework.

“In his honor, he was able to balance a budget. He has great ideas on how to improve things. I think he really believes that people can pull themselves up in life because he did. “

“How did he even win the mayor’s office?” Asks Brewer.

“Money!” She snaps. “I ran for the city council at the same time. We had volunteers, but you always heard him paid so that his supplicants go door to door. It was worth $ 10 billion at the time. Now he’s worth $ 50 billion, but that doesn’t help him. People may think, “You are too rich to help me.”

“His ads counteract this extremely well. I think people think you need an SOB to defeat Trump, but you don’t. You need ideas. He is on the rise right now. But I think people want to be touched by someone, and that’s a problem for Bloomberg. “

Closer to the presidency than ever, Michael Bloomberg’s job remains anything but simple – no matter how many ads he can place on the website The great British are baking, It’s getting late in the campaign to be an early riser, and late in American history, selling a reserved message of honesty, public service, and truth as a man watches and waits in a tall tower on Fifth Avenue.

“How do you think Michael Bloomberg would handle defeats?” Gale Brewer is asked in the largest city in the world.

“I don’t know,” replies the mayor. “He never lost.”

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Maclean magazine, entitled “Bullying for the Presidency”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

