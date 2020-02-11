Michael Burgess: The Truth About The Controversial Sponsorship Association Of Roger Federer

There is a burning question above all the talk about Roger Federer’s sponsorship association with Credit Suisse, around this bank’s gargantaun investments in fossil fuels.

Who is next?

Whatever you think of the campaign – and opinions differ widely – it has been extremely successful.

The stories have been covered by media around the world, capturing an audience in a way that could never have been possible using more traditional protest methods.

In our current news environment, such “name and shame” tactics work wonders, because they are the headlines first, the context later.

Environmental activists, as well as those who champion other causes, will review the approval lists of other top athletes, looking for associations and links that can be exploited.

It is not necessarily a new tactic, but it is much more effective in a world fueled by social media.

And those who wave rackets or sticks, kick balls or wear golf clubs are the ideal target, as they reach almost all audiences.

A protest against a bank, an insurance company, a fast food giant or a car manufacturer has some impact, but it is still limited.

We care, but not that much, and these companies are expert at fending off such criticism.

But line up your protest with a sports star – well it’s a different ball game.

They are said to be role models and are often quick to support the cause. of the day and make sincere speeches or gestures, so a negative association is difficult to explain.

Individuals like Greta Thunberg, as we saw with Federer, make massive cuts.

So in addition to looking for more athletes to target, definitely somewhere, someone is currently studying the environmental impact of Rolex, Uniqlo, Barilla, Moet & Chandon and many other Federer business partners, looking for more fuel to throw the fire. .

At the same time, it’s hard not to feel sympathy for Federer, and there is some truth in his feeling that his popularity has been exploited and “misused”.

“When I help someone, I am criticized for not doing it with others,” he said earlier this week. “I have reached a point where I have to think carefully about what I am doing.”

It is natural that Federer is on the defensive.

Tennis legend has set a new standard for philanthropy by sports figures, with more than $ 52 million ($ 81.4 million) raised by his foundation, primarily to support various charitable initiatives in six African countries.

And it is far from being a symbolic gesture; Federer started the foundation in 2003, when he was 22 years old with one grand slam in his name.

Cynics will say that Federer has won staggering sums over the years, which is true because his career price (around $ 200 million) is overshadowed by his endorsements.

But there are also many footballers, basketball players, golfers, baseballers and Formula 1 drivers who rake in comparable amounts, but give nothing or almost nothing.

And its agreement with Credit Suisse is neither new nor extraordinary.

He is a Swiss athlete sponsored by a Swiss bank, just like the All Blacks, Black Caps and Silver Ferns are supported by local financial institutions, and the 10-year agreement was signed in 2009.

