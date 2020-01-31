Michael Cafferty dead: Longtime Cook County public guardian lawyer rebuilt life after car accident at 18 left him paralyzed

Mike Cafferty was a child from the Back of the Yards who knew how to take care of himself.

He worked as a lifeguard and swam two miles Lake Michigan. He can throw a football, break dance or clock someone with a blow.

At the age of 18, a car accident paralyzed him under the neck. Then he would dream about swimming, running and throwing a football. Then he would wake up.

“I’m shocked that I can’t move,” he wrote in his autobiography “Driven.” “And tears hit the pillow every paralyzed night.”

Mr. Cafferty spent two years in a rehabilitation facility. He went on to study psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and studied law at DePaul University.

“I just spent the first few days of the lesson paying attention to the people who wrote the most notes,” he said in a 2000 interview with the Chicago Sun Times.

He would borrow and study their notes by turning pages with a mouth stick.

When he graduated from law school, his classmates gave him a standing ovation.

Michael Cafferty graduated in law in June 2000 from Rev. John P. Minogue, president of DePaul University during the opening ceremony at Navy Pier.Al Podgorski / Sun-Times

With determination, a breath-activated wheelchair and speech recognition software to write legal documents, he worked for nearly 20 years for the Cook County Public Guardian Office and helped protect vulnerable people and their estates against scammers.

Cook County County Judge Patrick T. Murphy, a former public guardian, remembers what Mr. Cafferty said during his job interview: “I don’t want you to hire me because I’m quadriplegic. I want you to hire me because I’m smart and tough.”

“Mike was a very good lawyer and a tough lawyer and a nice guy,” Murphy said.

Karen Kelleher was attracted to him by a dating ad that he placed on Craigslist.

“He said he knew what was important in life,” she said, “and one day he wanted to get married and have children and be happy.”

While mailing back and forth, he told her that he had “some paralysis” due to an accident.

Their first date was at a Starbucks near his home in West Loop. When she came in, “he had already made friends with the baristas,” she said.

He was funny and unpretentious. “He would take a [medical] test with the carrier,” his wife said, “and they would come back, he would be the best friends with the man.”

Mike and Karen Cafferty on their wedding day. Eward Fox Photography

They were married in 2009 and had two children, Rose, 5, and Mike, now almost 3.

Mike and Karen Cafferty with their children Rose and Mike.Yvonne O’Connor

“He loved it when they climbed on him,” his wife said.

She said that when the children learned to walk, they used his wheelchair for balance. “Rose realized she could hold Dad’s feet. Mike would push his chair back and take a step forward. They both learned how to climb on his chair to get to him.”

He taught the children their A-B-Cs and 1-2-3s and the words to “Rapper’s Delight”.

Mike Cafferty visiting family in Ireland. His mother Anne was from Buncrana in County Donegal. His father Michael was from Doohoma, County Mayo

On a trip to Ireland, the home of his parents Anne and Michael Cafferty, he visited the pubs and picked up a favorite melody, “The Black Velvet Band.”

He was a fan of Walter Payton, Michael Jordan and the Italian beef of Portillo. He would sing the male part in the “Don’t You Want Me” of the Human League, while his sister Colleen sang the women’s choir.

And he never rejected a chicken wing. “He could put the whole thing in his mouth” and get every last scrap, his wife said.

In 2003, he escaped a fire that killed six other district workers in the Cook County Administration Building, 69 W. Washington St.. He ignored advice given during fire exercises – to remain seated – and joined colleagues who used a lift to escape.

After everything he survived and accomplished, it seemed particularly cruel that he was diagnosed with phase IV colon cancer last June.

He has been working on an autobiography for years. “That became his main focus,” said Karen Cafferty. It was published January 16, two days before he died at his home in Chicago.

“He always had that will to live, even until the last day,” said his aunt Eileen McLaughlin.

In addition to his wife and his sister Colleen, he is survived by another sister, Breedge Mills. Services are held.

“The only thing he was worried about were his wife and children,” said Reverend Britto Berchmans, who married the Caffertys and said the funeral.

Mike Cafferty and his son Mike.Linda Schirling

Mr. Cafferty had made a request to his best friends.

“He didn’t want us to be there for the special occasions,” said Bill Condon, the godfather of Rose. “He wanted us to be there from Monday to Friday. Contact the children and see how school went. Teach them how to play catch. “

Karen and Mike Cafferty in the United Center with friends Danardo and Althea Triplett. Althea Triplett died of cancer last summer

Danardo Triplett, his oldest friend, said that Mr. Cafferty said to him: “” Love my children. Let them know that I have done everything to stay alive. “

Mike and Karen Cafferty with their children Rose and Mike.Jean Kelleher.