Michael Che announces the death of his grandmother who died of Coronavirus

“Saturday Saturday Live” stars Michael Che claimed his grandmother “left the Coronavirus“on Sunday night.

The comedian shared a lengthy note on his Instagram page on Monday, as his sadness went from sadness and joy to jokes while trying to make sense of everything that was going to happen today.

“im doing ok, i think,” he began. “I didn’t realize how hurt and angry she was to have to endure all this pain. But I’m also glad I didn’t get sick again. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. In fact, it’s a very sad feeling. every detail that everyone else has. It’s so close and personal. “

Apparently, he did not think we were “getting the whole truth” about the coronavirus, but then he considered the concept of the complication that 5G radiation is responsible for the spread of the virus.

“not because I researched it, or even really understood 5G,” he added, “I can’t believe I lost my wonderful and wonderful mother, because some n —- ate bad one moment. im sorry. “

Then he added, “I need a better story.” The coronavirus is believed to be from animal meat in a market in Wuhan, China.

Che then tells his followers to try and focus on their health right now, to look at what they eat, and to get vitamins to improve their immune system so that they are ready to fight if tested properly.

In his post, the comedian criticized the fast food company, before turning to the media that he was focusing on the death toll rather than imposing additional preventive measures.

“We can do much to protect ourselves from washing our hands and wearing sub zero,” he wrote. “I mean if we could spend 6 hours watching a few caretakers raise tigers, then we could spend some time researching how to not poison ourselves.”

He ended it by turning back to a diner, calling it an “f – annoying king” and advising the one who was eating beef to think, “ehhh, what’s the worst that could happen?”

A few SNL alums thanked Che in the comments. “Pray for you and your wishes,” Jay Pharoah wrote, as Cecily Strong and Vanessa Bayer brought their love.

Amy Schumer said it was also “sad”, before declaring, “They don’t eat bats because they are healthy. They eat them because they are poor. At the most basic level, this is a lack of resources. . “

