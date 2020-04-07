Michael Che goes to the wild and angry Rant after discovering his grandmother who died of the coronavirus

Poor thing Michael CheBayna.

The star of Saturday Night Live revealed on Monday night that his grandmother had died of a coronavirus. He mentions that he hasn’t slept yet – even though it was Monday afternoon.

Between grief, anger, and sleeplessness, Che is fierce, fierce, and wild. InstagramPublish in empty IG supplies:

“Hello. I’m Michael Che, from TV. My grandmother died of a coronavirus last night. ”

He continued:

“I’m fine. I’m really upset that I have to deal with this pain alone. I’m glad she’s not in pain again. I also blame myself for being happy. Basically the whole game of complex sensations is losing a very intimate and special one to everyone. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary. ”

The Weekend Update anchor expresses our fear of everything that exists now.

I don’t know if I can pass this virus on to someone else. I don’t know if I’m infected. Who knows the king? “

Before apologizing:

“I don’t need to swear,” he said. “I’m disappointed that we don’t know about it, that we understand all this.”

Then his frustration confused him as he wrote.

“I believe it’s 5G poisoning. I haven’t done any research on it or I don’t understand what 5G is.”

Yes, there is a conspiracy theory about the radio frequency around 5G used by mobile phones. There are some celebrities who spread it like a singer Carey HilsonBayna.

However, radiation exposure is beyond human reach. Transmission does not have the exponential growth we see. Do nothing else; It’s a virus, of course.

So why did you buy it?

“I refuse to believe that I lost my beautiful grandmother because some **** once ate bats. I’m sorry. It’s true how it all started. Right now I’m ready to accept. no. F ** k THIS. I need a better story. I shouldn’t curse, but I’m mourning. “

Che changed gears again and told people to eat healthy.

“I never thought about vitamins, water, probiotics, dark leafy greens and other good things until the last two weeks. So it will help you improve your immune system and fight it.” Unlucky to get this terrible virus. See how easy it is to eat cake and sit on a quarantine. Trust me. This is my delay. However, the virus appears to be most prevalent in people with a history of health problems. Do you know how to deal with a situation that has arisen in the past? Sitting on biscuits and cookies without a slave. ”

Maybe that’s how much everyone cares, everyone wants to be good?

He complained that the media was reporting deaths instead of telling people “what to eat, what foods to avoid” or more helpful things like that. After making more noise, he said:

“I don’t want to hurt a person like me who has lost the virus,” he said. We just know we can do it. ”

It would have been nice, but I immediately downloaded 180.

We can’t do it again. What do I know? It could be IT. I’m [sik] persistent. “

He graduated:

“Someone, it smells ridiculous. His dumbass was probably “Eh-huh, what’s the worst?” He asked. I’m just angry. “

In a commentary on the video, he reassured his friends and followers:

“I swear it’s okay.”

Poor guy. Read the article here:

There was only one response on the record; The rest must have been destroyed by Che. But he decided to leave a comment written by his comedians Amy Sumer, who wrote:

“I’m sorry, darling. Because they are adventurous. They eat them because they are poor. At its most basic level, it is a wealth imbalance. ❤️ ”

What are you talking about?

Virus researchers last month rejected a conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was invented by the Chinese government; They say it’s not produced at all, but it’s of natural origin.

In fact, the virus is similar to the coronavirus found in bats and pangolins, so it is now believed that the virus originated in animals before it was somehow transmitted to humans. Many people believe that the first contact, depending on the place of origin, was on the outskirts of Wuhan, where animals are kept in cages and sold for food.

Again, this has nothing to do with 5G phones.

As for healthy eating advice … it’s just great advice, right? I couldn’t get sick.

Everyone take care of yourself. Che, I’m sorry I lost.

