Michael Che Pays 160 New Yorkers’ Rent In Honor of Grandmother

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Photographs)

Although Saturday Night Stay head writer and “Weekend Update” host Michael Che, unfortunately, lost his grandmother last week to COVID-19, he’s doing work to make the lives of others impacted by the disaster a little bit a lot easier.

The comedian wrote in a be aware sent to Instagram that “in the spirit and memory of his late grandmother,” he would be spending a single month’s lease for all 160 people residing in the developing that she lived in, which is categorized as a New York Metropolis Housing Authority complex. According to its web site, the NYCHA aims “to boost chances for minimal- and reasonable-cash flow New Yorkers by delivering harmless, cost-effective housing and facilitating access to social and neighborhood services.”

“It’s crazy to me that people of public housing are even now anticipated to fork out their rent when so several new yorkers who can’t even get the job done,” he wrote in his statement. “I know that is just a fall in the bucket. So I definitely hope the metropolis has a much better system for debut forgiveness for all the people today in public housing, AT THE Pretty The very least.”

He ends his take note by creating “[NYC Mayor Bill] DeBlasio! [New York Governor Andrew] Cuomo! [Uber rich mogul and successful COVID-19 donator] Diddy! Let us fix this! Web page me!”

On SNL’s “Live From Home” episode, which aired Saturday, April 11, Che signed off on “Weekend Update” by referring to himself as “Martha’s grandbaby,” and stated that she beloved the section little bit exactly where he and co-host Colin Jost would swap jokes. Just after getting Jost to browse an offensive joke, he laughed and stated his grandmother didn’t view SNL, but the laugh was required, and “made him sense improved.”