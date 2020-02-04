Michael Conlan scheduled against Belmar Preciado on March 17th for MSG

Ringside 04/02/2020

Irish featherweight Michael Conlan will do his annual St. Patrick’s Day pilgrimage at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in a 10-lap race against the stubborn Colombian veteran Belmar Preciado.

“Mick” Conlan-Preciado on March 17th and a 10-round super featherweight showdown between unbeaten Mikaela Mayer and former featherweight world champion Melissa Hernandez will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on ESPN + from 8pm. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Three days earlier, Shakur Stevenson, the 22-year-old at the height of the pound-for-pound size, will contest the first defense of his featherweight WBO world title against triple world championship challenger Miguel on Saturday, March 14. “Escorpión” Marriaga at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the Stevenson-Marriaga and Conlan-Preciado cards are promoted by Top Rank and cost $ 200, $ 100, $ 70, $ 40 and $ 30 (excluding applicable fees). ET. Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden box office, at all Ticketmaster points of sale, by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.MSG.com.

If you buy a ticket online for one of these tickets, you have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets for the other event for a limited time.

Conlan (13-0, 7 KOs) made the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden his professional home when he developed into a professional in front of a crowded audience on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017. He has graduated from perspective to competitor in recent years as he is number 1 for the Stevenson title. He took a 3-0 lead in 2019, including a decision win in December against Olympic champion Vladimir Nikitin. Preciado (20-2-1, 13 KOs) will contest his third ring outside of his native Colombia. He has won twice in a row since his loss to former world title challenger Hiroshige Osawa.

“It is an honor to return to the boxing mecca, Madison Square Garden, and fight for the fourth day in a row,” said Conlan. “I know how tough Preciado is, but this fight is a great test if I continue on my way to becoming world champion. Fights in New York City are very special to me. The fans supported me very much from the start on my pro-debut on St. Patrick’s Day 2017 and I am looking forward to showing another great show for them this year. “

“The fans will be there to see Conlan, but my words will mark, they will remember me,” said Preciado. “I’m more than just another” opponent “. If I win, I’m not surprised. I’m prepared for a tough 10 rounds.”

Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs), who became a professional in August 2017 after representing the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was dominant in the paid ranks. As one of the top rivals in the £ 130 division, she last fought on October 8 on Shakur Stevenson-Joet Gonzalez’s eighth card and defeated Alejandra Zamora in six rounds. Hernandez (23-7-3, 7 KOs), winner of four of her last five, won the featherweight world championship title for WBC women in 2012. Last April she dominated the unbeaten Selina Barrios in eight rounds.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in New York again, especially on St. Patrick’s Day in Madison Square Garden,” said Mayer. “I think it’s great that I have to compete with a former world champion because it will be a very competitive and exciting event.” I’m also happy to be on a Mick Conlan card. He has a huge Irish and European fan base, which I hope I can impress and turn into fans. See you at MSG! “

