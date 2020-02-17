[Michael DeWitt: My Valentines: Fish I have regarded and beloved]

My appreciate affair with fish commenced when that very first very little bluegill flashed her dim eyes at me on the banks of Granddad’s pond, and I have been an avid fisherman at any time since. It is maybe my only fault as a male.It has not been an easy romantic relationship. Some fish have teased and abandoned me. Some have completed me, whilst many others baffled and confused me. Some have downright broken my heart. But I would be remiss if I did not pen this like letter to my preferred fish on Valentine’s […]