[michael-douglas,-catherine-zeta-jones-hoping-to-help-you-save-marriage-pursuing-the-demise-of-his-father-kirk?]

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

A tabloid statements Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are seeking to help you save their relationship now that they no lengthier have to care for his father, Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 earlier this thirty day period. The tale is both of those suggest spirited and untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Catherine To Michael: Time To Focus On Us!” reads a headline in the latest problem of Star. The accompanying short article suggests the actress is determined to “get back again on track” with her husband now that his father has passed away, as they had been consumed with caring for the legendary Spartacus star in his afterwards yrs.

Initially up on the agenda, according to an unidentified source, is a “second honeymoon” to Italy ahead of traveling to India, where by they’ll “do yoga and meditate.” The nameless tipster goes on to say that Douglas and Zeta-Jones are nonetheless grieving the decline of his father, but “catching up on high quality time couldn’t wait around any for a longer time.” The unidentified tipster concludes, “Catherine and Michael know they will need to bring the romance back – and now they can, with no feeling guilty.”

Star ought to sense responsible for publishing these an insensitive short article. Gossip Cop ran the story by Douglas’ spokesperson, who tells us, “Catherine could not have been far more supportive of Kirk, Michael and [Kirk’s wife] Anne all all over the system. They are really much a sound married couple.” Zeta-Jones’ rep also assures us the tabloid’s write-up is “completely bogus.”

In truth, when Zeta-Jones celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram in November, she included a letter composed to her by Kirk. The actress’s father-in-legislation experienced composed, “Dear Michael and Catherine, Happy anniversary! Michael, you learned a incredibly crucial lesson, to continue to be married you have to obey your spouse! Retain training what I do with my wife.” Zeta-Jones added in reaction, “Such a wonderful letter from my father in law. I am touched.” It is fairly crystal clear that caring for Kirk did not negatively effects the couple’s relationship. To the opposite, Zeta-Jones shared phrases of knowledge from her father-in-legislation on her most modern anniversary.

Not only is Star exploiting the recent death of Kirk Douglas, but in carrying out so, the magazine is asserting that his old age and health and fitness issues ended up a burden on his son’s relationship. It’s a pretty offensive concept, even as much as tabloid fodder goes.

This is not the 1st time the magazine has applied a advancement in Douglas’ personalized existence to make pretend difficulties in his marriage. Previous 12 months, the tabloid falsely claimed Zeta-Jones was divorcing her spouse about sexual misconduct allegations designed in opposition to him a yr prior. That tale was out-of-date, illogical and untrue. Douglas denied people accusations, and his wife addressed the controversy in an interview – preserving his innocence.

Past 12 months, the tabloid’s sister outlet, the Nationwide Enquirer, wrongly claimed that Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been moving into his father’s garage condominium to get treatment of him. Independent spokespeople for the spouses denied that story as perfectly.