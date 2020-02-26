michael-douglas,-zeta-jones-to-co-host-jerusalem-ceremony

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are set to return to Israel as co-hosts of this year’s Genesis Prize ceremony.

The Genesis Prize Basis introduced on Wednesday that the pair would co-host the June 18 occasion, exactly where previous Soviet dissident and Israeli politician Natan Sharansky is to be honored as the 2020 laureate.

Douglas, 75, was the 2015 winner of the prestigious $one million prize, granted each and every calendar year in recognition of specialist achievement, contribution to humanity and motivation to Jewish values and Israel. He is recognized for his cinematic do the job and advocacy for disarmament as a U.N. Messenger of Peace.

Douglas, whose mother wasn’t Jewish and who himself is intermarried, directed his award towards jobs marketing diversity and inclusiveness in the Jewish world.

“Catherine and I glance forward to returning to Israel, a state our entire loved ones loves so substantially,” Douglas mentioned in a assertion. “We are significantly honored to have the chance to host the ceremony honoring a correct Jewish hero, Natan Sharansky.”

Douglas explained the go to will also be a way for his loved ones to honor the memory of his father, Kirk Douglas, who died on Feb. six at the age of 103. Kirk Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch and lifted in a religious home, reconnected with his Jewish roots in his afterwards many years and experienced a powerful relationship to Israel.

“His re-discovery of his Jewish religion, his passion for his heritage has been a guiding mild for me, handed down to my children,” Douglas claimed.

The basis stated that throughout Douglas’ stop by, it will maintain a particular celebration honoring his father’s cinematic legacy.

Douglas, who has acted and produced in dozens of movies more than a 5-decade vocation, received the Academy Award for greatest actor for his purpose as ruthless financier Gordan Gekko in the 1987 film “Wall Avenue.” Other movies have provided “Fatal Attraction,” “Basic Instinct,” “Romancing the Stone,” “Traffic” and the the latest “Ant-Man” superhero movies. He also won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his portrayal of Liberace in the 2013 HBO output “Behind the Candelabra.”

Zeta-Jones, 50, gained the Academy Award for Ideal Supporting Actress in the 2002 musical “Chicago” and gathered the 2010 Tony Award for Guide Actress in a Musical for her operate in the Broadway hit “A Small Evening Audio.” Her other films incorporate “Ocean’s 12,” “The Terminal,” and “The Mask of Zorro” and “Traffic.”

The Genesis Prize was inaugurated in 2014 and is run in a partnership in between the private Genesis Prize Foundation and the chairman’s office of the Jewish Company, a nonprofit that will work closely with the Israeli government to provide Jewish communities around the globe.

Other previous winners incorporate Michael Bloomberg, violinist Itzhak Perlman, sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The 2018 winner, actress Natalie Portman, pulled out of the prize ceremony because she did not want to appear to be endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The similar 12 months, Supreme Court docket Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gained the foundation’s 1st Lifetime Accomplishment Award.