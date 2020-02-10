Michael is rich and suddenly Stacey is interested

MAFTES. Hmmm. No, it does not work. I tried to find a word for us MAFS friends – those who are united by a terrible dating show, united in our questionable love of watching people ruin their lives.

MAFTES doesn’t quite cut the mustard here. But then again I’m half a chardy deep:

this is not the most MAFS cheese and wine you have ever seen

Yes, I cut a tiny amount of cheese to channel the terrible dip plate that MAFS gave Vanessa and Chris. Yes, I ate my tiny slices of cheese in 5 minutes before the episode even started. Yes, my wine has ice because I’m Kath Day-Knight on the streets, Kim Craig in the sheets. Yes, the cheese was a crappy supermarket block, and I sliced ​​everything up rustic to feel fancier than my broken ass actually is.

BUT. I ROLL! You’re not here for my crappy cheese plates (but it put a little pressure on your tongue, weren’t they?) – you’re here for MAFS RECAPPING. And recap the MAFS, I’ll do it for you.

We come back to Ivan The Neck Molester and Aleks, who had a sect-free night and woke up and enjoyed their marriage. Well, Ivan is really happy about her marriage – Aleks seems far more “hmm we’ll see” about everything. Ivan says to her “I don’t care what I do, I just want to do it with you” and Aleks laughs in response.

She tells him that he has to “wince,” which is fantastic stuff, and surprisingly, he doesn’t have a massive tantrum and has to vomit because of stress. Nope!

Instead, he laughs. HE THINKS IT’S FUNNY. And I’m not entirely sure if Aleks played silly guys. I think she actually meant it that way. But she laughs too, everything is fine.

Baby, I love it when you target my insecurities, so lol

Connie and JonEEEthEEEn are definitely fine. Nobody cares at this point unless you are weird or creepy.

On to new couples! Guys, I’m so damn full because you know who’s getting married tonight? Oh, you do, right? You know.

THIS TYPE!

I want (WAAANTEEEEEED) to be dead or alive

My motorcycle fan! My Roadhog Lothario! My sons of anarchy, but let Casanova crash!

But first we return to our “experts” who have been locked up in this camp for a week and a half and only have coffee and macarons to eat.

“Do you think we should eat their photos for protein, y / n”

They introduce us to Mishel, 48, “stayed young” and super fan of CPAP machines.

We were a ventilated queen

I won’t lie, I want a CPAP machine now, I love the CPAP machine, I love Mishel for her tireless obsession with the CPAP machine. I googled them and they are because of sleep apnea or something. Sounds really refreshing when oxygen shoots in the nose.

Mishel, as we see her, likes her CPAP machine and has a crush on her daughter. After cheering (!!!) on Tim Tams (!!!), she is all “Let’s go for a drink Evaaaaaaa? Weeeee?”

Evaaaaa wants to get cock sucking cowboys

She tells John that she was cheated by 7 out of 8 people she was with in her life. He looks astonished – unsure whether it is about fraud or whether Mishel’s preference to be set on fire with her children.

Let’s go back to the point where you and your children took to the streets

She says she wants to find someone in the same phase of her life as she is, but she’s also nervous and wants a tequila, please. I can’t wait for this woman at the dinner parties.

The experts shitty compatibility for a while before deciding to pair Mishel with the over-50s who applied for the show – STEVE. MY BOI STEVEY!

Steve is 52 years old, has a hair salon (of course he does) and has arm protection.

what does CTRL DELETE ALT

I have never seen a motorcycle that really ruins my imagination of Mr Road Hog, but anyway. He has one. I just know it.

My Boi Steve tells us that he was once in love, but the relationship fell apart when he was diagnosed with cancer. Now he’s looking for love again.

He tells the brown-haired expert (IDK, who these people are) that he has a tendency to choose younger women. MMMMMMMMMMMMM RED FLAG ALERT. It is everything, it is not about AGE, it is about the phase of life (it is also a bit about age) and he says yes, I want my best friend now. Thank you very much, Ms.

Before we see them getting tangled up, we move on to Stacey. She is 25 and at first glance this woman will be the worst. Whoever says he likes the beautiful things in life is guaranteed to be the worst.

I like the beautiful things in life, like paying people to stroke my hair

But she’s not stupid – she studied law. She’s not a stereotype either – she has two little boys, one of whom has a BABY FADE. Just like Poppy’s children.

Is this a baby trend I don’t know? Why do we make junior fuckboys?

It also has a very, very sad background story. Her father died when she was one, she was raised by her brother, who died in a motorcycle accident – the day she was to give birth to her first son.

I mean, she’s still taking active walks with perfectly coiffed hair and makeup. So I do not rule out that she is just the worst.

I mean

But she is definitely a survivor.

In really crazy areas, they team up with Stacey – the hardworking survivor with two kids who struggles to open up in relationships – with MICHAEL. The sexist idiot.

Do you know what Stacey needs? Even more fear

We meet Michael in more detail. He pulls out his Dolex watch.

Nobody could ever say it

In bizarre scenes we see him smelling a jacket in a science laboratory or something:

mmmm this person ate garlic bread last night

Before you wipe through the stock photos of women.

what’s happening

I * think * it was one of those smell-like-pheromone games, but also, why and more, explain it to us, not only alarmingly showing him how he sniffs jackets.

Anyway, Michael says he wants someone with substance who is not obsessed with Instagram likes, when I am almost 100% sure that he has no substance and is obsessed with his Instagram likes. But OK.

Michael tells us about his wife, who left him because he worked too much. He tells us this while he is sad and alone and eats. hot chips and spag bol?

All Italian nuns roll in their graves

It’s not even the most alarming moment in Tour de Michaels home – the decor is … a time.

Someone is a Khal Drogo fan

We follow Michael to the tailors and HOLY MOLERSON, we have a hot friend. I repeat, we have a hot friend.

Can we trade Michael for this guy?

Before we know who Hot Bun Man is, we return to Missssshel, who tells her Macedonian family and “confused” Macedonian mother, whose loudest, shrillest question is: “Is he Macedonian? AAAAAAAN!?!?!?!?! ? “

MacedoniAAAAAAAA- * glass splinters *

I think seeing this woman wrongly baffled was the culmination of those stupid storytelling family sequences. She is an actress at the highest level. It’s nuanced, there’s a real emotion in her eyes – 10/10. Oscar-worthy.

Fuck Brad Pitt, give me the best supporting actor

Bam! It is tomorrow! Bam! Steve and Mishel are preparing for their wedding, mothers are crying etc. etc.

Stacey is also preparing for her wedding to Michael and also had paralyzing food poisoning, but it’s okay, she’s been on medication and it’s all right if she kisses a guy and infects him!

It’s okay, water heals bacteria. I read it on an anti-wax website

Michael also gets ready and tells a producer that his tie … has chillies on it?

I think that’s just a rich tie pattern, fam

I’m assuming that there are about 7,000 Diamond Co wedding band recordings in this episode because they had to get a quota for their free fake wedding ring recordings.

These $ 59.99 rings don’t pay off

For Steve and Mishel’s wedding days – and Baba, Mishel’s mother, looks ready to climb Steve like a tree.

Mishel can share her husband as a little treat.

I’m so obsessed with Steve and Mishel at this point. I really want them to train more than Poppy and Luke. You are just so NICE.

He is so in love that none of it is FAKE

About Michael discussing it with the brothers in his brother car and saying things like “Here’s to prison”. That damned guy.

yeaaaaah broooo let’s browse this place

Old buddy at the end looks like this:

i want to be excluded from this story

Of course Michael is excited about Stacey, although he has said about 400 times that he always cares for blondes with nails and hair extensions, and Stacey is literally THAT WOMAN. I mean, WE know that there is depth in it, but Michael doesn’t!

You have some unpleasant talk. Stacey doesn’t seem to be impressed.

please let me go now

Hot Man Bun – I knew he would return – shouts “She is hotter than you”. Stacey laughs, but you can say that “please exchange it for me”.

Guys, I can’t take Michael’s vows. He starts with a quote from Forrest Gump (!!!) unless he pretends to … IS Forrest Gump? He says, “A man at a bus stop once told me life is like a box of chocolates.” What?

Then he does chocolate puns (!!!) like “One who can give me a boost through life to the problems of living with CRUNCH”. Oh, Nononono. There’s not even a Hot Man Bun to save me because I decided it was less hot than I thought.

With her photo shoot, Stacey feels like you are walking away from me and just standing there like a prop while luring Instagram fans.

Did I say you could breathe?

The whole thing is extremely cumbersome. It looks good over there at Mischel and Steve’s reception. Mishel tells her daughter Evaaaaa that she feels that she knows Steve and interrupts Evaaaaa’s time with her wedding steak.

in the middle of my free filet mignon

Evaaaaa likes Steve but wants to make sure he’s a good guy. While Mishel is in the rut, she asks him if he has ever been cheated. Super normal, get to know you. He says he did, but it was a massive mistake. Instead of being like, yep, this man is 500 years old and probably messed it up in his time. Evaaaa is everything “MY MOMMY IS IN SERIOUS DANGER”.

If you’ve always wanted to hear a grown man grunt from playing Baby Shark, you’re in luck with the reception from Michael and Stacey. The man can’t stop.

My penis is so small

Stacey is awesome, awesome from this marriage, or she just has a slutty face at rest – I can’t tell yet. The best thing we get from her is that she tells Michael that she’s really funny. Then her three friends repeatedly say how funny they are. IDK about you, but everyone who told me that he’s funny is actually 3/10 funny.

Here’s a good tip: what do you get when you run over a cane?

In the meantime Evaaaa Mischel has told of Steve’s cheating and everyone repeats the next hour “once a cheater, always a cheater” like a song. Mishel confronts Steve about it and he assures her that he has no plans to be that guy anymore, but she is overwhelmed and must have a cheeky dart in the parking lot.

I’m not going to lie, it’s kind of a mood

Back at Stacey and Michael’s reception, and Stacey has the friend we all need – Karla, the stalker.

Get a friend chasing your husband’s cash flow

Karla found Michael on the internet because she is my people. REGISTER FOR ASIO.

“MONEY,” Karla says to Stacey, who is suddenly on everyone’s lips and things like “business that says he’s driven” and “maybe I misjudged him”, which means “maybe I didn’t notice that this guy is loaded “.

I should increase my credit card limit

Mishel and Steve mend the scam, Stacey and Michael mend that they hate each other deep in their soul.

We go on the wedding nights. There is nothing to say about Mishel and Steve, they snuggle up sweetly. Michael gives Stacey a tour of her hotel room, which is basically so unpleasant that I started to sob, but Stacey laughs like he’s the male version of Tina Fey because she’s suddenly in love with the guy ??? Because it is “driven”.

“This is a little cockroach gift for you that I found on the street.”

There are no handkerchiefs with anyone. Can’t someone seriously suggest that they’re getting bones? I’m so bored.

