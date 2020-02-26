michael-jackson’s-impersonator-and-fighter,-santana-jackson,-goes-viral:-the-movie-that-have-to-be-viewed-to-be-considered

%MINIFYHTML8570f28b1f3e0d7a5e2dc1488770a85c11%

His identify is Santana Jackson and he is an imitator and fighter of Michael Jackson. Now it is likely viral immediately after a Twitter consumer shared a clip of one of his performances. Santana has the well-known Michael Jackson movements completely, and the Internet shudders. Some even surprise if Santana is the authentic Michael Jackson, but a close glance at the faces of the two males is ample to calm those rumors. The place is that Santana is so excellent, and if you only saw Santana from a distance, you would very easily believe that that Michael Jackson was still alive.

Twitter consumers, Ogug, shared an eight-2nd clip of Santana Jackson carrying out in Brazil, but there are much more videos on their formal Facebook account. The video clip went viral and was revealed on ESPN. Michael Jackson followers are in particular likely crazy and delighted to see Santana pay homage to the King of Pop in this kind of a superb and unique way. Preventing followers ended up also impressed with Jackson’s DDT movements and the means to wander on the moon all through the complete system!

You can watch the video clip that is going viral underneath.

Apparently, Michael Jackson is not dead, he is a fighter in Brazil pic.twitter.com/BJUDh1sbGT – ogug (@ ogug8) February 22, 2020

You could see a for a longer period movie from the official Santana Jackson Fb webpage wherever he is again in the wrestling arena like Michael Jackson in the movie underneath.

The wrestling match is section of a Las Vegas show known as Foreseeable future Stars of Wrestling and the clip that goes viral is from the act starring Michael Jackson (Santana Jackson) vs. Drake (Jorel Nelson)

You can check out a complete 11-moment movie that was filmed on August two, 2018 on the adhering to video player.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R1fXUWZNb7Q?feature=oembed" title="Michael Jackson vs Drake (Santana Jackson vs Jorel Nelson) | Highlights | Future Stars of Wrestling" width="500"></noscript>

Santana Jackson also shared a clip of the ESPN report on his own Facebook page in which his close friends and spouse and children praise him for his impersonations and advise that WWE should really seize him. You can watch that video clip under.

What do you feel about the personification competencies of Santana Jackson? Do you agree with those people who say he appears so significantly like Michael Jackson that it is really uncomplicated to imagine he is even now alive?

