Michael Jarigese gets 3 decades for bribing previous Markham Mayor David Webb Jr.

A southwest suburban contractor has been sentenced to a lot more than three a long time in jail for bribing the former mayor of Markham in exchange for metropolis contracts.

Michael Jarigese, 67, was uncovered guilty final calendar year of nine counts of wire fraud and a person rely of bribery for paying out a lot more than $80,000 to David Webb Jr., according to a assertion from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Jarigese, who lives in Frankfort, was the president of Mokena-based Tower Contracting LLC at the time of the bribes, prosecutors claimed. Jarigese paid Webb making use of phony invoices from his firm and utilized espresso cups to conceal cash bribes, which Webb acknowledged in trade for a multi-million greenback design contract.

“By bribing Webb, Jarigese rigged the technique, guaranteeing that Tower’s uncompetitive and unchallenged proposals had been the only option offered to the Markham Town Council,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

U.S. District Decide Robert W. Gettleman sentenced Jarigese to three decades and five months in jail Thursday, prosecutors claimed. The organization, which was also uncovered guilty in the plan, was fined $1.2 million and sentenced to 4 yrs of probation.

Webb, who served as mayor of Markham from 2001 to 2017, pleaded guilty to the scheme just before the demo began, the U.S. attorney’s office environment said. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

