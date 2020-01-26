Michael Jordan about the death of Kobe Bryant: “Words can’t describe the pain”

Michael Jordan joined the choir of grief and admiration for Kobe Bryant after his frequent reported death in a helicopter accident Sunday, saying: “words cannot describe the pain I feel”.

Bryant, who died on Sunday morning at the age of 41, grew up with the idols of Jordan before successfully following him in becoming a basketball icon.

After Bryant’s death Sunday, Jordan issued a statement:

The careers of Bryant and Jordan only overlap for a few seasons, but the media and fans couldn’t help but compared the two guards, given their styles and high-scoring, title-winning resumes.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star once called Jordan a “big brother” and said that “because we see things in a similar way in terms of our competitive spirit or fire or whatever the case, there is a concept we have – a connection we have. “

Kobe finished his career in third place on the all-time NBA scoreboard, one place for MJ. When LeBron James passed him on Saturday night for the number 3 spot, Bryant tweeted his congratulations to James.