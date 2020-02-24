michael-jordan-tears-up-remembering-‘little-brother’-kobe-bryant-at-memorial

LOS ANGELES — NBA legend Michael Jordan teared up, sharing memories of Kobe Bryant through the memorial for the Lakers’ MVP and his daughter Gianna.

Jordan, who visibly psychological and crying at the Staples Heart event, said Kobe was a like a “tiny brother” who he was extremely close to as he talked about Bryant’s legacy.

“What he attained as a basketball player, as a businessman, as a storyteller and as a father… Kobe left practically nothing in the tank, he still left it all on the floor,” Jordan explained.

Jordan also joked in the course of the memorial that his tears would end up yet another infamous meme.

“Now I am going to have to search at yet another crying meme for the subsequent… I told my spouse I was not heading to do this as I did not want to see that for the future 3 or 4 decades, but that is what Kobe Bryant does to me.”

Speakers and performers at the memorial involved Vanessa Bryant, Beyonce, Diana Taurasi and Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Kimmel and Alicia Keys among the other people.