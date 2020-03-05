michael-kiwanuka-cancels-british-isles-tour-following-laryngitis-prognosis

Michael Kiwanuka has postponed the remainder of his latest Uk tour, after staying diagnosed with acute viral laryngitis.

The acclaimed singer was established to enjoy dates in London, Manchester, Cambridge, Leicester, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle and a top slot at BBC six Tunes Festival tomorrow night time (March six).

All tickets will continue being legitimate for the rescheduled dates, which are set to be introduced in the coming days.

A assertion from Kiwanuka’s administration verified: “Following clinical guidance, Michael Kiwanuka has now been diagnosed with acute viral Laryngitis, forcing the unlucky postponement of the remaining dates on his March Uk tour, including this evening’s present at Brixton Academy.

“Michael’s visual appeal at the BBC 6Music Festival in London on Friday has now unfortunately been cancelled.

“The workforce will make a even further announcement in the times ahead. All authentic tickets will continue to be legitimate for any rescheduled reveals.”

Kiwanuka himself included: “I’m so sorry to say the medical doctor has identified me with acute viral laryngitis. I had to pull the Bournemouth exhibit 50 percent way via and now I’m sad to say that I have to postpone the rest of the British isles tour like tonight and the 6 Music pageant exhibit.

“I’m so sad as this tour was a dream occur true for me. Your aid for this tunes has been so a lot that all I desired to do was give the most effective shows that I quite possibly could. ”

He will also headline Environmentally friendly Male Festival 2020 and enjoy a substantial present at London’s Alexandra Palace afterwards this 12 months.