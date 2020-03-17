Michael Kiwanuka transfer tour dates around the UK after laryngitis

Michael Kiwanuka suffered their tour dates in the UK next year after the rest of his show were previously postponed for health reasons.

Unlike most of the last dates that were canceled or postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus, Kiwanuka was forced to abandon his journey after earlier this month (March 5) was diagnosed with “acute viral laryngitis.”

Now the singer has advised that its spring show in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Cambridge, London, Lesce and Leeds were transferred in August and September. All tickets for the original concert will remain valid for perastavlyaemyh performances.

“I am glad to announce postponed tour dates in the UK, the original tickets remain valid,” – he wrote in Kiwanuka. “I hope you will succeed. Thank you for your patience. Take care and good.” See the full post below.

32-year-old still has to play a festival “Green Man” in 2020, as well as a massive show at London’s Alexandra Palace at the end of this year. His previously confirmed concerts in Dublin’s Trinity College, 29 June and 11 August at the Edinburgh Princess Garden also unaffected.

Updated schedule of tours for Michal Kiwanuka to 2020:

June

29 – Dublin Trinity kalezhAVGUST

August

11 – Edinburgh Princes Street Gardens

31 – Ballroom Barovlend in Glasgow

September

01 – O2 Academy Newcastle

03 – Manchester O2 Apollo

04 – exchange for corn in Cambridge

05 – O2 Academy Brixton

07 -Lester De Montfort Hall

08 – O2 Academy Leeds

November

13 – Brighton Center

14 – Blackpool Empress Hall |

18 – Laronef Lille (France)

19 – Zenith Paris (France)

21 – Plymouth Pavilions

22 – Arena Hull Bonus

27 – London Alexandra Palace