Michael McCain takes the outspoken CEO era to the next level

Among the people who died in flight 752’s Iranian rocket last week were the wife and 11-year-old son of a Maple Leaf Foods employee. On Sunday evening, Michael McCain, the company’s CEO, used Maple Leaf Foods’ official Twitter account to beat up Donald Trump for starting the events that led to her death.

“A narcissist in Washington is tearing apart the achievements of the world. destabilizes the region. The United States is no longer welcome anywhere in the region, including Iraq. Tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Take out the despicable terrorist of the military leader? There are a hundred like him next in line, ”he tweeted about @MapleLeafFoods. “The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous and rash behavior? 63 Canadians unnecessarily lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11-year-old son)! We mourn and I’m angry. “

McCain has formulated the tweets as “personal reflections,” but they have appeared alongside the company logo and mark an astonishing departure from the extreme caution and avoidance of controversy that is typically typical of companies in Canada. The question now is whether Maple Leaf Foods will pay a price that seems inevitable and what it entails.

A # BoycottMapleLeafFoods hashtag was expected to appear on Twitter after the release of McCain’s tweets, but was soon followed by a # SupportMapleLeafFoods hashtag campaign. The debate over how much responsibility for the plane’s destruction lies in Trump’s decision to murder a high-ranking Iranian general has divided users on social media, although we don’t yet see a survey of how Canadians view Trump’s guilt overall.

The reality is that those who share McCain’s opinion are eager to click on his tweet – and 63,000 had already done so on Monday afternoon, and overshadowed the double-digit responses that Maple Leaf Foods’ Twitter account normally receives asked – but they are less motivated to do something than those who are annoyed. Almost a fifth of Canadians see Trump positively, and if even a few of them vote with their wallet to skip this packet of Maple Leaf Bacon or Schneider’s Wiener on their next shopping spree, the company will notice.

In the meantime, the company had 2018 sales of $ 364 million in the U.S. This is clear from the latest Maple Leaf annual report. That is just over 10 percent of the company’s total sales *. There was a boycott there, although most companies boycotted by the American right seem to have gotten off quite well in the end.

Then there is the question of what happens when Trump – a man with as thin skin as you will remember – eventually sees the story when he learns that the 1992 CBC cut his cameo in Home Alone 2 to make room for advertisements to create McCain’s tweets on Fox News. It is not entirely clear what retaliation Trump would have, but the company is about to build a new $ 310 million protein food processing facility in Indiana and will make acquisitions in the United States from time to time that do so require government approval, so the risk that Trump allies could pursue minor reprisals is not entirely off the table.

None of these risks would have been lost to McCain, a seasoned manager, even if he was seized with intense emotion when he released his line of angry tweets. And not just because he is the director of the company’s largest shareholder, McCain Capital, and controls 38.9 percent of Maple Leaf Foods’ shares, which means his position in the company is secure. *

Indeed, McCain’s comments are only the most recent, if harshest example of an increasing number of executives commenting on sensitive and political issues, from climate change and LGBTQ rights to immigration, weapons control and racial relations, although this could have implications on their companies.

Last year, 145 CEOs signed a letter calling for gun control, while Walmart CEO Doug McMillon described the status quo regarding gun violence as “unacceptable” and said the retailer would sell pistol and guns Discontinue assault ammunition and ask its customers not to openly display weapons in its stores. Levi Strauss & Co’s CEO announced his support for stricter arms legislation, although “it is inevitable that we will alienate some consumers”. As the debate over the Confederate flag raged, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook called for the deletion of “symbols” that fuel racism.

More recently, Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets of the NBA, has endangered the league’s future in China when he posted a tweet that he quickly deleted and which the protester in Hong Kong supported. The incident was not a CEO, but it showed what it is about when executives delve into geopolitics.

For those who prefer their companies to focus on the bottom line, the surge in activism among CEOs is undoubtedly worrying. The late economist Milton Friedman’s best-known doctrine that a company’s only moral duty should be to maximize profits has lost sight of corporate culture. This is in part due to the ease with which technology has opened up direct lines of communication between individuals and the world, while removing all the barriers we have to share our personal views. But it also reflects the growing pressure that employees and an increasingly younger and more confident customer base are exerting on managers to comment on issues that are important to them.

On the day his tweets were released, many praised McCain for being so strong and emotional about the crashed plane problem and knowing the risks involved. The impact this will ultimately have on Maple Leaf Foods may never be known, but a new standard has been set for outspoken CEOs.

* Correction: In an earlier version of this story, McCain was said to be the company’s second largest shareholder, not the largest. The United States also accounted for 40 percent of Maple Leaf Foods sales. It is 10 percent. Maclean regrets the mistake.

