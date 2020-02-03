Michael McCormack defeats Barnaby Joyce

Michael McCormack remains party leader and deputy prime minister after defeating Barnaby Joyce in a party room vote.

The Nationals 21 MPs and Senators met in Canberra this morning, with Mr. McCormack winning the vote.

The national team does not release the breakdown of votes.

Michael McCormack was reelected as leader of the Nationals and deputy prime minister. (Sydney Morning Herald) Barnaby Joyce leaves the Nationals party room after losing the leadership challenge. (AAP)

“I would like to think of the entire National Party and I know they will unite now,” said McCormack after winning the competition.

“We had far too much media speculation, far too much speculation in general about the leadership role.

“It’s time to put all of this in bed.”

Mr. McCormack said he shook hands with Mr. Joyce after the result and vowed to “keep going.”

He said he did not expect any further challenges from the former leader.

“I was approved as a leader,” said McCormack.

“When we returned here after the May elections last year, I was approved as a leader when he resigned in 2018.

“That’s three times in less than two years. I think that’s enough to justify the party’s leadership for the future.”

Mr. McCormack and his new deputy David Littleproud after the accident. (AAP)

The vacant post of Senator Bridget McKenzie’s resignation was won by frontbencher David Littleproud.

“This is a proud day for me,” said Mr. Littleproud.

“I joined this great party 22 years ago in my constituency, the small town of Stanthorpe.

“I really believe in the values ​​of the National Party.

“This is about hope, this is about vision for our people in regional and rural Australia.

“Now it’s back to business.

“The gimmicks are over, it is time to take care again of the people who are facing drought and have faced the fires.

“It is time for us to focus on them, not on ourselves.”

Mr. Littleproud was elected to parliament in 2016 and was given a frontbench position just a year later.

Before the vote, Messrs McCormack and Joyce spoke in the party room. Each left the room while the other spoke.

Senator Matt Canavan, who has resigned from the cabinet to support Mr. Joyce, will not return to the front bench.

“I wish him all the best,” said McCormack.

Mr. Joyce resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Head of State in 2018 after revelations about his affair with former media consultant Vikki Campion surfaced.

Barnaby Joyce still towers over the Nationals

Chris Uhlmann, 9News’ political editor, said McCormack’s survival as a leader could be short-lived.

“Do we think Barnaby Joyce has given up his ambition? No, I don’t think so,” Uhlmann told 9News.

“Will things settle in the National Party? They’ll be on the surface, not on the bottom.

“The speculation will no doubt continue.

“Michael McCormack won this round. The question is whether there could be another.

“I am sure that Barnaby will tell Joyce that he has no intention of doing that.

“But haven’t we seen this show so often?

“It was Groundhog Day in the United States yesterday, Groundhog Day here again.”