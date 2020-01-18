Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Stevon Boyd (0) of Glenbrook South tries a shot while Chris Rooney (12) defends Mundelein. | Allen Cunningham / For the Sun Times

Analysis, scores and highlights of the best matches of Saturday January 18, 2020

I have to admit that during the rest of today’s game on Lake Zurich, I didn’t know I was watching a semifinal of the tournament. I knew it was a tournament, but I didn’t know exactly how far it was.

That is generally the nature of the confusing weekend of Martin Luther King. Some tournaments started a few days ago, some have played several rounds today, it all happens. There were some nice matchups in the area today.

Dom Martinelli did his thing and overall I was very impressed with Glenbrook South. The team is generally much stronger than last year. Mundelein played a performance that was similar to that of Stevenson. Down double digits and then a roaring back at the end that falls short.

Joliet West senior Jamere Hill today made an oral commitment to Toledo, with an astounding rise in the past two months.

100% dedicated @ToledoMBB pic.twitter.com/gGYQnqQ5oa

– Jamere (@ JHill_15) January 18, 2020

Top games from Saturday

Rolling Meadows 64, Maine West 58: Max Christie gained 26 points and eight rebounds and Cam Christie added 13.

Kenwood 74, Rich Central 64: I’m very confused by the Broncos 5-13 record. This team has some really good players, clearly things just didn’t fall their way. Life in the red-south / central is rough. Darnell King had 13 points and 19 rebounds and Roland McCoy added 32 points.

Hinsdale Central 59, Wheaton North 49: This brings the raging Red Devils to .500.

New Trier 59, Oak Lawn 48: Hinsdale Central is not the only team that reverses things in January. The Trevians gave Glenbrook South everything it can handle on Friday and turn around and beat a good Oak Lawn team a few hours later. Emmett Burnside scored 12 and John Carragher added 14. Sami Osmani scored 14 for the Spartans.

Dematha, Md. 59, no. 25 Simeon 48: The Wolverines fall on the road. Ahamad Bynum had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jeremiah Williams added 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Palatine 67, Willowbrook 55: Great Julian Campbell donated 24 points and had 10 rebounds.

Mount Carmel 66, King 57: A nice home victory for the Caravan. Deandre Craig, the first-year student, led the way with 19 points. Junior Jayden Benson has added 13.

Nr. 2 Evanston 74, Hillcrest 69: The Wildkits are undefeated and everyone knows how good they are. Hillcrest lost it, but I think Don Houston and all Hawks fans could secretly accept it. They gave one of the best teams in the state a real fight. This can be a turning point for a very talented team. Jaylin Gibson scored 22 for Evanston and Isaiah Holden added 14. Mar’Keise Irving led Hillcrest with 19 and Jakobi Heady added 15.

Nr. 5 Homewood-Flossmoor 51, no. 19 Loyola 46: RJ Ogom scored 13 and Julian Gatewood added 11.. The Vikings have played a good schedule this season. Bennett Kwiecinski led the Ramblers with 13.