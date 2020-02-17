[michael-o’brien’s-tremendous-25-higher-college-basketball-rankings-for-feb.-sixteen,-2020]

It is been a prolonged weekend and this is a late stab at the rankings immediately after a fast paced working day. But weirdly, I did not have a lot of difficulty deciding what to do with the best place.

All people else has stumbled. So Curie gets a mulligan. The Condors have nevertheless set alongside one another the very best standard year. They get to lose one recreation to a great, incredibly hot workforce (Simeon) when they are without having their mentor and continue to hold on to range a person.

New additions to the Super 25

Fenwick (22-6): It’s kinda really hard to simply call the Friars a new addition. They’ve been in and out additional periods than I can count. But the win at DePaul Prep has Fenwick back again in the Super 25.

Dropping out

Hinsdale South (26-3): It is been a yo-yo season in the rankings for the Hornets as perfectly. They drop out immediately after getting rid of to Proviso East.

With record and very last week’s position

1. Curie (24-two) 1

Missing to Simeon

two. Bloom (23-five) two

Managed Crete-Monee

three. Thornton (26-1) 3

Hosts Thornridge Tuesday

4. Evanston (24-three) five

Faces Glenbrook South Friday

five. Simeon (22-eight) 9

City champs

six. Notre Dame (25-4) four

Shed at Benet

seven. Morgan Park (19-nine) 15

Great town operate

eight. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-3) eight

Beat Lincoln-Way East

9. Bogan (23-three) six

Lost to Morgan Park

10. Younger (18-9) 7

Lost to Morgan Park

11. Marian Catholic (21-7) 10

At Joliet Catholic Wednesday

12. Joliet West (23-four) 12

Jeremy Fears Jr. big vs. Steelmen

13. Stevenson (21-4) 14

Taking part in well at the correct time

14. Oak Forest (24-one) 13

Conquer Lemont in OT

15. Glenbrook South (25-3) 16

Can Titans conquer Evanston again?

16. Bolingbrook (23-5) 18

Dominated Leo

17. Kankakee (22-four) 19

Hosts Crete-Monee Friday

18. York (25-three) 21

Defeat Oak Park

19. DePaul Prep (21-4) 11

Misplaced to Fenwick

20. Loyola (24-4) 17

Dropped to Brother Rice

21. Mundelein (23-4) 20

Fell brief vs. Stevenson again

22. Orr (17-seven) 22

Demarius Splunge obtaining gives

23. Hillcrest (18-eight) 23

At Romeoville Tuesday

24. Cary-Grove (25-three) 24

Hosts Schaumburg Tuesday

25. Fenwick (22-6) NR

Again all over again