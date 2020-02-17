[michael-o’brien’s-tremendous-25-higher-college-basketball-rankings-for-feb.-sixteen,-2020]

It is been a prolonged weekend and this is a late stab at the rankings immediately after a fast paced working day. But weirdly, I did not have a lot of difficulty deciding what to do with the best place.
All people else has stumbled. So Curie gets a mulligan. The Condors have nevertheless set alongside one another the very best standard year. They get to lose one recreation to a great, incredibly hot workforce (Simeon) when they are without having their mentor and continue to hold on to range a person.
New additions to the Super 25
Fenwick (22-6): It’s kinda really hard to simply call the Friars a new addition. They’ve been in and out additional periods than I can count. But the win at DePaul Prep has Fenwick back again in the Super 25.
Dropping out
Hinsdale South (26-3): It is been a yo-yo season in the rankings for the Hornets as perfectly. They drop out immediately after getting rid of to Proviso East.
With record and very last week’s position
1. Curie (24-two) 1
Missing to Simeon
two. Bloom (23-five) two
Managed Crete-Monee
three. Thornton (26-1) 3
Hosts Thornridge Tuesday
4. Evanston (24-three) five
Faces Glenbrook South Friday
five. Simeon (22-eight) 9
City champs
six. Notre Dame (25-4) four
Shed at Benet
seven. Morgan Park (19-nine) 15
Great town operate
eight. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-3) eight
Beat Lincoln-Way East
9. Bogan (23-three) six
Lost to Morgan Park
10. Younger (18-9) 7
Lost to Morgan Park
11. Marian Catholic (21-7) 10
At Joliet Catholic Wednesday
12. Joliet West (23-four) 12
Jeremy Fears Jr. big vs. Steelmen
13. Stevenson (21-4) 14
Taking part in well at the correct time
14. Oak Forest (24-one) 13
Conquer Lemont in OT
15. Glenbrook South (25-3) 16
Can Titans conquer Evanston again?
16. Bolingbrook (23-5) 18
Dominated Leo
17. Kankakee (22-four) 19
Hosts Crete-Monee Friday
18. York (25-three) 21
Defeat Oak Park
19. DePaul Prep (21-4) 11
Misplaced to Fenwick
20. Loyola (24-4) 17
Dropped to Brother Rice
21. Mundelein (23-4) 20
Fell brief vs. Stevenson again
22. Orr (17-seven) 22
Demarius Splunge obtaining gives
23. Hillcrest (18-eight) 23
At Romeoville Tuesday
24. Cary-Grove (25-three) 24
Hosts Schaumburg Tuesday
25. Fenwick (22-6) NR
Again all over again