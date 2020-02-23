michael-o’brien’s-tremendous-twenty-five-high-college-basketball-rankings-for-feb.-23,-2020

The Course 1A and Class 2A playoffs get underway tomorrow. The huge schools are subsequent week. There are some interesting non conference matchups this week and some of the crossover championship game titles. But fundamentally, it is playoff time.

New additions

Indian Creek (30-): There has been a revolving doorway at the bottom of the rankings for the very last couple weeks. Are the Timberwolves as good as Fenwick or Benet, Hinsdale South or Niles North? Probably not. But people groups have all experienced numerous months in the Super 25 and if a fantastic standard year doesn’t get a team into the rankings what will?

Dropping out

Fenwick (23-seven): The Friars lost to Loyola at household this previous week. No disgrace in that and obviously they will be a big component in the playoffs.

With record and past week’s position

1. Curie (25-2) 1

Notre Dame up next

2. Bloom (25-5)

Peaking at the correct time

3. Thornton (27-one) 3

Extraordinary common time

four. Simeon (22-eight) 5

City champs experienced week off

5. Notre Dame (26-4) 6

Hosts Curie on Wednesday

6. Morgan Park (19-nine) seven

Isaiah Burrell so crucial

7. Homewood-Flossmoor (23-three) eight

At Bolingbrook on Tuesday

eight. Bogan (25-3) nine

Kennedy Brown is again

9. Youthful (18-9) 10

Experienced the 7 days off

10. Evanston (25-4) four

Misplaced to Kenwood

11. Marian Catholic (22-seven) 11

Travels to Richards Tuesday

12. Joliet West (24-4) 12

Bit by bit finding wholesome

13. Stevenson (24-four) 13

Knocked off Benet

14. Oak Forest (25-2) 14

Realized a lot in Curie reduction

15. Bolingbrook (25-5) 16

Defeat Lockport, Sandburg

16. Loyola (26-4) 20

Catholic Blue champs

17. Glenbrook South (26-four) 15

Split with Evanston

18. Kankakee (23-four) 17

Conquer Crete-Monee

19. York (27-three) 18

Good gain vs. Hinsdale Central

20. Mundelein (25-four) 21

Handled, Libertyville and Lake Zurich

21. DePaul Prep (22-five) 19

Shed to Loyola

22. Orr (17-7) 22

Favorites in Class 2A yet again

23. Hillcrest (20-eight) 23

Mar’Keise Irving conquer TF North

24. Cary-Grove (27-3) 24

Beat Schaumburg

25. Indian Creek (30-) NR

Can Timberwolves gain 1A?