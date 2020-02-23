michael-o’brien’s-tremendous-twenty-five-high-college-basketball-rankings-for-feb.-23,-2020

The Course 1A and Class 2A playoffs get underway tomorrow. The huge schools are subsequent week. There are some interesting non conference matchups this week and some of the crossover championship game titles. But fundamentally, it is playoff time.
New additions
Indian Creek (30-): There has been a revolving doorway at the bottom of the rankings for the very last couple weeks. Are the Timberwolves as good as Fenwick or Benet, Hinsdale South or Niles North? Probably not. But people groups have all experienced numerous months in the Super 25 and if a fantastic standard year doesn’t get a team into the rankings what will?
Dropping out
Fenwick (23-seven): The Friars lost to Loyola at household this previous week. No disgrace in that and obviously they will be a big component in the playoffs.
With record and past week’s position
1. Curie (25-2) 1
Notre Dame up next
2. Bloom (25-5)
Peaking at the correct time
3. Thornton (27-one) 3
Extraordinary common time
four. Simeon (22-eight) 5
City champs experienced week off
5. Notre Dame (26-4) 6
Hosts Curie on Wednesday
6. Morgan Park (19-nine) seven
Isaiah Burrell so crucial
7. Homewood-Flossmoor (23-three) eight
At Bolingbrook on Tuesday
eight. Bogan (25-3) nine
Kennedy Brown is again
9. Youthful (18-9) 10
Experienced the 7 days off
10. Evanston (25-4) four
Misplaced to Kenwood
11. Marian Catholic (22-seven) 11
Travels to Richards Tuesday
12. Joliet West (24-4) 12
Bit by bit finding wholesome
13. Stevenson (24-four) 13
Knocked off Benet
14. Oak Forest (25-2) 14
Realized a lot in Curie reduction
15. Bolingbrook (25-5) 16
Defeat Lockport, Sandburg
16. Loyola (26-4) 20
Catholic Blue champs
17. Glenbrook South (26-four) 15
Split with Evanston
18. Kankakee (23-four) 17
Conquer Crete-Monee
19. York (27-three) 18
Good gain vs. Hinsdale Central
20. Mundelein (25-four) 21
Handled, Libertyville and Lake Zurich
21. DePaul Prep (22-five) 19
Shed to Loyola
22. Orr (17-7) 22
Favorites in Class 2A yet again
23. Hillcrest (20-eight) 23
Mar’Keise Irving conquer TF North
24. Cary-Grove (27-3) 24
Beat Schaumburg
25. Indian Creek (30-) NR
Can Timberwolves gain 1A?