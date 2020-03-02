michael-o’brien’s-tremendous-twenty-five-large-college-basketball-rankings-for-march-one,-2020

Oak Forest did not move either of its late period checks, getting rid of to Curie and then Hillcrest on Friday. The Bengals experienced been traveling high all year, losing just once. The stage up in routine top quality was tough, but equally online games will profit the crew on its Class 3A playoff operate.

“This is heading to harm,” Oak Forest mentor Matt Manzke stated just after the Hillcrest decline. “But the practical experience of dropping in the to start with round of the playoffs on a buzzer beater past 12 months, our men know what is at stake future 7 days. We will be alright. That getting mentioned, we are likely to have to perform far better.”

The Bengals will probably encounter Brooks in the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The White Division has asserted alone recently (Taft narrowly dropping to Fenwick and Jones beating St. Ignatius), so do not undervalue the problem of that activity.

New additions to the Super 25

Hinsdale South (28-three): The Hornets have been in and out of the rankings all time. They knocked off York on Wednesday.

Dropping out

York (27-four): Nate Shockey has missed the past many games for the Dukes. They are hoping to have him back again from damage in time for the playoffs this 7 days.

With history and very last week’s ranking

one. Curie (26-2) one

Mature win at Notre Dame

two. Bloom (26-five) 2

Target is 4A point out title

three. Thornton (29-1) 3

Took down St. Laurence

4. Simeon (22-eight) four

Prolonged layoff for town champs

5. Notre Dame (26-five) five

Fell short vs. Curie

6. Morgan Park (20-9) 6

Major contenders in Course 3A

seven. Bogan (25-three) eight

Commence playoffs on Wednesday

eight. Youthful (18-nine) nine

Deal with Proviso West on Tuesday

9. Evanston (26-four) 10

Can Wildkits return to Peoria?

10. Joliet West (26-4) 12

Undefeated in meeting

11. Stevenson (25-4) 13

Peaking at the right time

12. Bolingbrook (26-5) 15

Ample expertise for a lengthy playoff operate

13. Homewood-Flossmoor (23-4) 7

Missing at Bolingbrook

14. Loyola (27-four) 16

Prime seed at Evanston

15. Glenbrook South (27-4) 17

Opens playoffs vs. Conant

16. Hillcrest (21-8) 23

Gained at Oak Forest

17. Marian Catholic (22-8) 11

Missing to Richards

18. Kankakee (24-4) 18

Dark horse in Course 3A

19. Mundelein (27-4) 20

Conquer Warren

20. Oak Forest (26-3) 14

Misplaced to Hillcrest

21. DePaul Prep (24-five) 21

Conquer Peoria Manual

22. Orr (19-7) 22

Received Class 2A regional

23. Cary-Grove (28-3) 24

Prime seed at McHenry

24. Hinsdale South (28-three) NR

Conquer York

25. Indian Creek (33-) 25

Nonetheless unbeaten, dreaming of Peoria