Michael O’Neill sees no purpose why Northern Ireland’s achievement are unable to continue on

Michael O’Neill believes Northern Eire can go on to enjoy success just after he stood down as supervisor of his country on Wednesday.

O’Neill, who was named Stoke boss in November, designed the announcement soon after it emerged Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs – owing to be his closing online games in charge – were being not likely to be played till October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It brought the curtain down on an 8-and-a-50 percent-calendar year reign which saw the Environmentally friendly and White Army qualify for Euro 2016 – their very first significant tournament because the 1986 Globe Cup – and come shut to reaching the 2018 Globe Cup in Russia.

With crucial gamers in the squad these kinds of as captain Steven Davis, 35, nearing the conclusion of their international careers this could be the conclude of an period, but O’Neill believes his successor, whoever that may well be, can establish on recent achievements.

“It shouldn’t be,” O’Neill explained when asked if the good periods were in excess of. “The lovers play a huge component in that. The environment is wonderful and absolutely everyone remarks on it. The players genuinely appreciate going there to enjoy.

“My message to the supporters is do not underestimate the job that you have to engage in since likely ahead they will be desired much more than ever.

“If anything, what can convince a participant to go on to play intercontinental soccer is the backing of the property group and the approval of the home group and strolling out there understanding you have that great assist powering you.”Ian Baraclough has been installed as bookmakers’ favourite (Gareth Copley/PA)

Appointed in December 2011, O’Neill experienced a win charge of 36% in his 72 games, next only in Northern Ireland’s historical past to Bertie Peacock’s 39% gain charge throughout 28 matches concerning 1961 and 1964.

Ian Baraclough, the present below-21 manager, has been put in as the bookmaker’s favorite to do well O’Neill nevertheless other individuals, together with O’Neill’s assistant Austin McPhee and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, are also in the frame.

O’Neill claimed it would not be honest for him to get associated in choosing his successor, but claimed he would be only a telephone contact absent if the new gentleman desires guidance.

“Any guidance you’d give to anyone coming into the placement, I’d be extra than joyful to do so,” he explained.

“From my position of see, I am much more than happy to present any assistance or anything else they will need. They just need to choose up the cell phone.”

Stepping aside as Northern Eire boss will allow O’Neill, 50, to concentration fully on Stoke, wherever he has appreciated a powerful commence – profitable 10 of his 23 game titles in demand to raise the Potters out of the relegation zone prior to the suspension in participate in.

UEFA’s proposal, laid out to member nations through a video clip convention on Tuesday, would see the opening spherical of the Nations League performed in September ahead of the qualifying engage in-offs for the delayed Euro 2020 take place the following month.

O’Neill believes that timetable would support Northern Ireland as they regulate to a new manager.

“It would give a person far more of a come to feel for the situation,” he stated.

“I consider playing competitive game titles in a Nations League scenario is a positive.

“I had 3 helpful game titles major into my initially competitive recreation and they have been more than nearly a 6-month period which wasn’t truly any help, if I’m sincere.

“I had so many different squads, a game in June in Holland when we had a shadow squad and didn’t find out anything at all from that.

“September delivers competitive Nations League video games and that will assistance whoever arrives in in phrases of the preparation for what ever is needed in Oct.”