Michael O’Neill sees opportunity chance for Northern Ireland in empty stadium

Michael O’Neill believes Northern Ireland could reward if their scheduled Euro 2020 enjoy-off semi-closing absent to Bosnia and Herzegovina is played powering shut doorways later this thirty day period.

The Bosnian Soccer Federation on Tuesday postponed ticket income for the match due to ongoing fears in excess of the distribute of the coronavirus, suggesting the match is most likely to acquire place powering shut doorways if it goes in advance as scheduled at all.

Possessing seasoned a partisan Bosnian house group when Northern Ireland missing 2- in Sarajevo in the Nations League in Oct 2018, O’Neill admitted the absence of a crowd in Zenica on March 26 could support his aspect.

“We performed Bosnia in the Nations League and even though it was a small stadium the atmosphere was very daunting, very patriotic,” O’Neill reported. “From that point of look at, for our sake, it is a thing slightly to our edge.”

Even with the information coming from Bosnia, O’Neill stated he would go on his preparations as normal, possessing on Tuesday named a 26-man squad which features Jordan Jones and Conor Washington subsequent personal injury.

“Having been associated in international football for eight a long time I know you can have the most effective preparation in the earth heading into a video game, but in the long run it is what takes place in the week likely into a activity that issues most, regardless of whether down to participant availability or whichever predicament you’re confronted with,” O’Neill stated.

“This is yet another problem which is not actually in our control so dwelling on it much too considerably is not really beneficial.

“From our point of see the most crucial detail is our preparation, how we prepare to make absolutely sure we’re ready to perform on the Thursday evening. There’s continue to a whole lot of soccer to be played in between then and now, and a good deal of exterior variables could modify in that time.”

Rangers winger Jones has been sidelined with a knee personal injury, creating his to start with visual appeal in about a thirty day period when he came on as a late substitute towards Ross County on Sunday.

Hearts striker Washington also returns to the squad, but there is no spot for Linfield’s Shayne Lavery, though Corry Evans is out wounded.

O’Neill could be taking demand of Northern Ireland for the remaining time in the match. The 50-12 months-old was named Stoke boss in November, but the deal included an settlement he would see out the Euro 2020 qualifying marketing campaign with the Inexperienced and White Army in advance of standing down.