Michael O’Neill steps down as manager in Northern Ireland

Michael O’Neill stepped down as director of Northern Ireland after eight and a half years in office.

A mutual decision has been made for O’Nill to step down due to the revised schedule of international matches proposed by UEFA in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After careful consideration and discussions with the Irish FA, I think it is right that the time has come for me to retire,” said O’Neill.

O’Neill was appointed boss of Stoke in early November, but remained in charge of Northern Ireland to see the Euro 2020 qualification process – now postponed to 2021 -.

However, it seems likely that the Uefa will reprogram the play-offs by deciding the last four places in the European Championship reprogrammed next year after the first matches of the League of Nations in September.

O’Neill added: “I would have liked the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the 2020 UEFA play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible.

“It was important to leave the association and the team in the strongest form possible so as not only to have the best chance of qualifying for Euro 2021, but to give the new manager time to build on on the success we have had during my eight years in office. .

“Throughout my stay here, I have been fortunate to have worked with many excellent coaches, medical and support staff who have all contributed to our success and shared some good times.

“Regarding my players, past and present, I want to thank them all for an overwhelming level of commitment and professionalism that has helped deliver so many unforgettable summits and great experiences for all of us.”

O’Neill was appointed in December 2011 and presided over their race for Euro 2016 in France – the first time in 30 years that they have qualified for a major tournament.

They managed to cross their group after a famous victory over Ukraine before leaving at the last stage of the 16 after the defeat against Wales in Paris.

Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson said: “It is in a unique set of circumstances that we end our unforgettable chapter with Michael O’Neill.

“His time as a manager, as well as director of football at Irish FA, will be remembered as among the most intoxicating for our fans and the most successful for our players.

“We were all looking forward to Michael’s return to the team in March for the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but for obvious reasons this simply was not the case.

“Now that we have a clearer idea of ​​UEFA’s next match program, now is a good time to move in a new direction in order to give Michael’s successor the best possible chance to plan and participate in the Nations League, as well as preparing for these crucial decisive matches which, we hope, will bring us back to the Euro next summer. “