Michael Schenker: “Rudolf does not have much talent as a guitarist”

Michael Schenker has resumed verbal sparring with his brother, Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker.

In a broad interview with Guitar World, Michael is asked if Rudolf, the oldest of the two, might have been the first to expect to be successful.

“Like the younger brother, I probably wore his underpants and school uniform and rode his bike,” Michael replies. “He was the oldest and I got the hand-me-downs. I didn’t look for fame and success, but I became successful.

“I wasn’t looking to become an icon, but I became one, I became it. Rudolf focused on those things, but he couldn’t get it. It’s a strange message – that existence of two brothers who made such a weird success in their own way.The puzzle is not yet finished between us.

The younger Schenker also says that he was at the forefront with his older brother and said: “I believe I was born to make him successful. Rudolf does not have much talent as a guitarist. Without direction he is lost. He copied everything I did [ laughs] I had to pave the way for him.

“I don’t say that competitively, but with an open heart. I gave the Scorpions a flying start. They should be happy instead of pretending to be a bit of shit.”

This is not the first time Michael is attacking Rudolf, and during the Michael Schenker Fest tour in November 2018, Michael introduced a version of the Coast To Coast by Scorpions by talking about Rudolf stealing his songs and money.

Last June Rudolf responded during an interview with Classic Rock and said: “I love my brother. He is a fantastic guitarist, but he knows nothing about it. When we made Lovedrive [released in 1979] the band was under contract with Dieter Dierks [producer and manager].

“When I asked Michael to play a solo on my composition Coast To Coast, we agreed a half-and-half credit, but Dieter wouldn’t allow it – this related to publication and studio costs.

“Michael had a signed contract with Dieter that gave him a point on the song. And we agreed to pay Michael … he had the money.”

He continued: “But when he was completely beaten up and had a new MSG with Robin McAuley, Michael lived with me in my house. We flew in musicians, I did it all for nothing on the understanding that Michael would pay me when a record label came in. But he paid me nothing.

“So I took half to cover the bills he had not paid. Everything is clear. All Michael has to do is ask,” What is happening here? ” But he does not do it; instead he gives these stupid interviews. I still love my brother, but he has always hated business matters and the only person here to blame is himself. “

Last month, Scorpions announced a nine-day residency in Las Vegas, with support from Queensryche.