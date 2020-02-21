[michael-spinks-confirms-attendance-at-box-enthusiast-expo-in-las-vegas-on-might-two]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

Two-division planet champion Michael Spinks has verified that he will look at the sixth annual Box Lover Expo on Saturday, May possibly two, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spinks will maintain a Fulfill & Greet with his followers at his booth during the supporter celebration held above the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Enthusiast Expo is an annual supporter occasion that coincides with some of the sports’ famous, classic fights in Las Vegas, which includes Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a need to-do for fight fans coming in for this famous weekend, with dozens of skilled fighters, promoters, and organizations included in the boxing field.

The Expo is the biggest and only Boxing Supporter Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Enthusiast Expo are offered on-line at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Spinks will make his next look at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, shots, personal things and memorabilia.

Spinks will also have items on sale at his booth, and supporters will also have an possibility to choose pics with this boxing legend also known as “Jinx.”