Michael Steele calls for assurances to relocate Coronavirus abuse

Former President of the RNC Michael Steele called the President Donald Trump for the constant shift of responsibility for the failures of the corona in a spinning cast of scapegoats, noting: “Every week there is a new criminal who can be supported to go afterwards.”

Steele, who appeared on MSNBC’s 11th hour, commented on hosting Brian Williams after Trump’s attack on the World Health Organization in the daily press coverage of the corona for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday, it expelled the organization for minimizing the “very intense threat” and suggested that the United States investigate the alleged violations of the WHO, a day after claiming that they “made a mistake in many things” and threatened to withdraw US funding for the group.

Trump’s recent attacks on the WHO, however, represent a 180-degree turn from the end of February, when he publicly praised the organization for “hard work and very smart.”

The coronavirus is very much under control in the US. We are in touch with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & Global Health work hard and very smartly. Stock market is starting to look very good to me!

“This virus does not recognize red or blue. It does not respect state lines. It does not respect states that have home residence orders compared to those who do not,” Williams said in a question to Steele. “How does this affect the state?” Donald Trump’s base and will it be enough for his base to hear him say that the World Health Organization made the wrong call?

“Yes, I think it will be. And I think it already seems to be,” Steele said. “These issues are what the president has consistently promoted where he blames the disadvantage of preparation and reaction and insufficient ability to meet the needs of citizens across the state to someone else.”

Steele said at the time that this was not the first time Trump had turned a blind eye to anyone or anything else to hide control of the administration’s very critical response to the COVID-19 explosion.

“So now this week it’s W.H.O. Last week it was the governors. Last week it was the CDC,” Steele said. “So every week there’s a new criminal who can be backed up to go after that, to win over the weaknesses and the problems and the failures that are in the narrative this week.”

“Of course, as we saw today, you know, it’s Mr. Happy-Go-Lucky, and you know, ‘We’re all going to be nice and the world is going to be great,'” Steele said, mocking Trump’s live tone, as well as the national death toll. 14,000. “And then literally when the vice president leaves he goes up there and goes,” Well, people are still dying. Yes, the curve can be leveled in New York, but it’s rising in Maryland and Louisiana. ” a divided narrative that makes it difficult for everyone except the sub His supporters, to take back and rally what the president says, is changing and someone else is wrong because of that. “

