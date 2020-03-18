Michael Stipe sings “Finally, the end of the world as we know it …” video on coronavirus security

In a new video about the safety of coronavirus Michael Stipe gave a short, edited seminarnaga hit group “This is the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine”).

Former frontman sang the chorus of the track in 1987, in a new video on Twitter, in which he called on supporters to ensure the security, as karanavirus continues to spread throughout the United States.

. “Here we karanavirus It is necessary to remember about the four most important rules -. Number one, stay at home!” – said Stipe, singing a song.

“Do not go if you do not need, if it does not matter if it’s not an emergency, when you do not need to take the products, then stay home tonight. St. Patrick’s Day, we can note in four months.”

He added: “Number two, wash your hands every time you enter your home, time and time again in the third, act like you’re already sick, and you do not want is six feet away from someone else, because.. you can transmit the virus, you can transfer it to two other people, and they -. the other two people you do not want to be that guy I do not want to be that guy. “!

Offers additional tips explained Stipe: “Number four, be careful where you get your information I am a former pop-star, but do not trust social media Visit the CDC website and trust news services for information Happy St. Patrick’s Day, I love… you! “

His tips come when COVID-19 continues to greatly affect the entertainment industry. Today (17 March) in New York, all the theaters are closed, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters to try to deal with the coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blazio disease called “unprecedented threat”.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus – one of the last high-profile names who have called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves after the outbreak of the outbreak.