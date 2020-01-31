Michael Stipe told Trump to shut up because he spoke during the Patti Smith concert

Michael Stipe spoke about the time when he insulted Donald Trump for speaking too loud during a Patti Smith concert.

The R.E.M. Singer sat next to Trump at one of Smith’s charity concerts in the late 1990s, according to a new interview in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and became increasingly annoyed with the behavior of the business mogul.

“We arrived late and it was only standing room,” recalls Stipe. “You brought us to the VIP overflow booth. This businessman, this big loud guy came in. He was sitting next to us. He spoke to (his date) and continued to talk to her during the performance. It was very disturbing and loud, frankly. “

Stipe finally complained to Trump: “I told him,” sorry, that’s my friend. And you have to stop talking. What you are doing? Keep your mouth shut! “The current President of the United States – then primarily known for his high-profile business activities – finally got up and went. Watch the clip where Stipe tells the following story.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY6d_jLS1mk (/ embed)

In the interview, Colbert also asked the singer why Trump continues to play R.E.M. music at his campaign events – despite the band’s frequent objections. “There is nothing we can do but respectfully ask him not to do it,” said Stipe.

When Colbert asked why they hadn’t acted more decisively, Stipe Michelle Obama described: “Because we’re on the country road. When they go deep, we go up. “

Earlier this month (January 4th) Stipe shared his second solo single “Drive To The Ocean”.

The title was released on Stipe’s official website on his 60th birthday. Proceeds from the first year’s sale go to Pathway to Paris, a charity that brings together artists, musicians and activists to fight climate change.

The organization is working to make the Paris Agreement a reality and was founded by Rebecca Foon and Patti Smith’s daughter Jesse Paris Smith.