Michael Strahan Claims Ex-Wife Child Abuse, Want Full Precaution

exclusive

Take

Michael Strahan to go to war with one of his ex-wives in the care of their twin girls … and he claims his ex is abusing their children.

Michael claims his second wife Jean Muggli Strahan, the physical and emotional abuse of their teenage children, Sophia and Isabella, and the ex-NFL star fired a verdict to remove Jean from primary custody and give it to her … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Take

Michael said Jean’s involvement in a “pattern of abusive children’s behavior for years” … she admitted that she had proof of physical and emotional abuse and said that these are detailed in sealed documents.

Strahan painted his ex as a bad parents … claiming Jean did not bring their children to court-ordered sessions and saying he was the reason Sophia and Isabella continued to lose their volleyball matches and equestrian events.

Michael, who has visitation rights, wants the girls to move with him to New York … and he wants his ex to commit criminal and civil contempt for what he considers actions. As for Jean, who now lives in North Carolina with a 15-year-old girl, she wishes she had the same visit she had, but this is it.

Take

As we’ve already heard … Michael and Jean are already in a bitter child opposition … and now, things are getting worse.